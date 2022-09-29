Reports Push Back On Claim Auburn Has Told Bryan Harsin He’s Getting Fired

Auburn has reportedly not informed Bryan Harsin this is his final year with the program.

A.J. McCarron sent waves through the college football world when he claimed his sources informed him Auburn had already made the call.

McCarron claimed the Auburn coach has “already been told he’s done after this year,” but that doesn’t actually appear to be the case.

SND: AJ McCarron has sources who say Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was informed he is out at the end of the year (at the latest). More on that and what Auburn can do to fix itself below. AJ was *awesome*.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace reported that Harsin has absolutely not been told he’s fired no matter what, according to people he spoke with that have knowledge of the situation.

According to folks I’ve spoken with tonight, Bryan Harsin has not been told he’ll be fired at season’s end.



Doesn’t mean something won’t happen,



Trey’s great reporting was also echoed by AL.com. The outlet reported “that Harsin has not been informed that his job status is in peril.”

So, while Harsin might be sitting on the hot seat, he has not been told anything about his future, according to OutKick’s Trey Wallace and others.

That would seem to indicate that McCarron was dead wrong when he claimed the decision was in, and the Auburn football coach had already been told.

The bad news for Harsin is he’s only 9-8 during his time with the Tigers. His seat seemingly gets hotter with every passing week.

The Tigers have remaining conference games against LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Alabama.

Does anyone feel confident Harsin will go at least .500 the rest of the way?

While he might not have been told yet, Harsin’s future still looks very bleak.