Will Auburn Replace Bryan Harsin With Deion Sanders?

Is Deion Sanders headed to the Auburn Tigers?

Sanders‘ name seems attached to every job opening in the country, and you can now add Auburn to the list of teams that might be interested.

Bryan Harsin hasn’t even been fired, but that didn’t stop Joel Klatt from floating Sanders as the next coach of the Tigers.

“Can you go into any living room in America and win recruiting battles and to me, that’s Deion Sanders. So that’s why I think Deion’s gonna be the next coach at Auburn,” Klatt explained on “The Next Round.”

I think I speak for college football fans everywhere when I say Deion Sanders running the show at Auburn would be absolutely electric.

Imagine Nick Saban and Deion Sanders battling it out in the Iron Bowl . To call it epic would be an understatement.

It would be downright incredible.

Will Auburn hire Deion Sanders? (Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Now, imagine Deion Sanders recruiting the region against Saban, Kirby Smart and the rest of the major SEC coaches.

The storylines write themselves. He’s got a huge personality and has already done an incredible recruiting job at Jackson State.

If he can pull stars to JSU, it’s safe to assume he could get lots of legit stars to the Tigers.

Will Auburn target Deion Sanders? (Aron Smith/University Communications/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Now, will it happen? At this point, nobody knows. Sanders’ name has also been tied to Georgia Tech, and I floated him for Arizona State.

All we know for sure is there’s a ton of interest in him. That’s a good thing for Sanders, and I’d be shocked if he was still at JSU next season.