Congrats, Auburn Fans! The School Says You Can Avoid ‘Binge Drinking’, Buy Alcohol At Sporting Events. What About Football Games?

A big congratulations goes out to all of the Auburn fans out there looking to enjoy an overpriced alcohol during sporting events on campus.

After kicking the beer can down the road for the last few years, fans of Auburn or opposing fans visiting the campus can now purchase alcohol at sporting events. Unfortunately, if you heard this news and plan on soaking up the suds during the Iron Bowl later this month, you’re out of luck.

But as our favorite character in the movie ‘What About Bob?’ starring Bill Murray said repeatedly while roaming the streets, it’s all about the ‘Baby Steps’.

Falling behind the times, but finally coming through for fans, Auburn is the last SEC school to join in on selling alcohol to fans on campus.

According to a report from AL.com, Auburn started the new process on Wednesday night at Neville Arena for the men’s exhibition basketball game. On the menu for fans to most likely overspend are imported and domestic beers, along with seltzers and the great tasting canned wine.

As previously mentioned, this will not take place inside Jordan-Hare Stadium unfortunately. So fans hoping to enjoy a nice, but expensive beer, will have to wait until potentially next season. Talk about burying the lede, but at least Auburn is catching up with the times. As colleges around the country cash in on fans wanting to extend the tailgate party into the stadium, the Tigers somehow didn’t have plans in place for the remaining football schedule.

Honestly, this is the most disappointing part of the announcement. Even though I’m sure basketball and gymnastics fans will enjoy a nice brew with their game, Auburn fans will have to hit their peak buzz before entering the football stadium.

Auburn Doing The Public A Favor By Decreasing Alcohol ‘Binge Drinking’

In their announcement that alcohol sales will begin for events inside the basketball arena, the school also pointed out that they are helping decrease the problematic binge drinking.

A statement released to AL.com, Auburn mentioned multiple studies concluded that selling alcohol at sporting events helps detour fans from drinking their minds into the black. If the school is referencing the amount of money people have to spend on a beer that would most likely cost twice as less at a gas station, then I’m sure fans are thankful their bank accounts won’t suffer too much.

“After extensive research and discussion, Auburn Athletics made the decision to begin public alcohol sales at Neville Arena for the 2023-24 athletic season which will be followed by gradual roll outs at other athletic venues throughout the year ahead. Currently, 84 percent of all power five schools have public offerings at their venues and Auburn is the last Southeastern Conference institution to implement public sales. Multiple studies show selling alcohol in athletic venues decreases binge drinking and creates a culture with fewer alcohol-related offenses on game day.”

Neville Arena prior to the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Winthrop Eagles on November 15, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

On a serious note, I understand where Auburn is coming from with that final sentence, but it’s not going to stop a fan from taking it to the limit at a sporting event, because you’re the one selling the product.

But good on Auburn for finally deciding to appease the fan who would like to enjoy a seltzer while enjoying some basketball, baseball or gymnastics.

Now get the whole football stadium thing figured out and money will start pouring in. Bryan Harsin needs his full buyout compensation.