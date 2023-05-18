Auburn Issues Suspensions Around Alleged Jarquez Hunter Explicit Video

Videos by OutKick

Auburn University has issued suspensions for an unknown amount of people who are allegedly involved in a video that appears to show junior running back Jarquez Hunter engaging in explicit activities. The indefinite suspensions came from the school, not the athletic department, which should be noted.

It all started over the last 48 hours, when multiple videos made the rounds on social media that allegedly showed Hunter engaged in sexual activities.

“We are aware of the situation and takes this matter very seriously,” Auburn announced. “The appropriate offices are conducting a thorough review. Indefinite suspensions have been issued for violation of applicable Auburn Athletics department policy. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Update: OutKick reached out to Auburn spokesperson Jennifer Adams who noted that the school could not release the names of the people suspended because of campus rules.

In a video that was distributed before the account was locked, it showed someone filming a sexual act involving an unidentified female. The school is currently investigating the matter and how these videos made their way to social media. It is not known at this time if all parties knew they were being filmed.

The account that was tweeting the videos went private late last night. The person running the account put in their Twitter profile that you could pay them $5 to see the video. This could lead to more potential issues for parties involved.

Brian Stultz was first to report the statement from Auburn.

Auburn football has not released the names of any players suspended, as this came from the school itself. The people involved may also include non-athletes.

The account that was posting the videos Wednesday evening has been suspended by twitter, which came on Thursday afternoon.

Twitter account of person tweeting videos of allegedly Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter

It is unclear as to whether the people involved in the video knew that it would be distributed widely. It is also unclear as to how the video was made public this week on social media.

OutKick has reached out to the football department for comment. Stay with us as this story develops.