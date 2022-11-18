Auburn In Contact With Dabo Swinney’s Reps: REPORT

A very unexpected name is being tied to the opening at Auburn: Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Reps for the two-time national champion are in contact with Auburn officials as the Tigers search for a new coach, according to SI.com.

Swinney is just the latest famous coach to be tied to the Auburn job. Lane Kiffin is another notable name being associated with the opening.

Will Auburn hire Dabo Swinney? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Auburn is able to hire Dabo Swinney, it would be a coup for the ages.

Auburn has grown pretty irrelevant over the past few years. At the very least, they’re not feared on the national level.

The Tigers have to do something to get a boost. The urgency is only elevated given the fact Nick Saban and Alabama seemingly dominate every single year.

It’s never a good thing when you’re treading water to stay alive as your most bitter rival is the most dominant powerhouse in America. Hiring Dabo Swinney would be an absolutely massive move for the Tigers.

Would Auburn actually pull the trigger on Swinney?

It’s important to note that simply having reps for a coach talk to a school doesn’t mean much. People shouldn’t get too excited.

Would Dabo Swinney really want to leave the Clemson Tigers? He’s the absolute man there. He can do whatever he wants, and he has complete and total control. It’s hard to imagine he gives that up to go to a program that faces stiffer competition in a much more difficult conference.

Will Dabo Swinney leave Clemson for Auburn? (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Clemson is in the playoff race every single year thanks to a stacked roster and a relatively weak conference. Swinney more or less has it made. That wouldn’t be the case at Auburn. Plus, he is a former Alabama player and some view him as Nick Saban’s possible replacement.

While it’s fun to debate if Swinney will go to Auburn, I wouldn’t suggest holding your breath on it happening.

Dabo Swinney’s reps reportedly in talks with Auburn. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

Could I be wrong? For sure. Crazier things have happened, but until we see a little more movement, there’s no reason to believe Dabo is rushing off to Auburn.