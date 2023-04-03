Hugh Freeze Has The Perfect Solution For Spring Games: Play Different Opponents From Your State For Charity

Videos by OutKick

Finally someone with some sense has joined the SEC and has a proposal for Spring games. Unfortunately, these Spring football competitions have become boring and there aren’t many coaches looking to change it, besides Hugh Freeze.

We all know that these games have become pointless, which is why most schools don’t charge fans to attend. It’s a bonafide practice, with some live periods. Teams aren’t making money and you can watch on television.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze wants to change things up by competing against other teams in Alabama. Also, the Tigers head coach has a way to raise money for charities around the state in the process.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 05: Head Coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Flames defeated the Razorbacks 21-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Speaking after practice Monday, Hugh Freeze laid out the perfect proposal on how to make these boring Spring games something fans look forward to.

“The solution is, allow us to scrimmage somebody on A-Day, another team. Everybody would get out of it what they want. Let’s adopt a charity to give all the proceeds too. Let’s take foster care in the State of Alabama or orphan care in the State of Alabama. Let Alabama play Troy and we play UAB, or vice-versa, or whoever I don’t care, Alabama State or whoever.

“People will come see that,” Hugh Freeze added. “And your decreasing your injury possibilities by 50% and coaches are smart enough to control, we’re not gonna hit the quarterbacks, we practice that way. If you want to put a blue jersey to not take to the ground, we can do that. I just think it would be great for the sport, I think it would be awesome.”

Hugh Freeze on his spring game proposal @abc3340



"Let Alabama play Troy and we play UAB or vice versa" pic.twitter.com/tl7lx57qZ1 — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) April 3, 2023

Finally somebody with some sense openly calls for a change in how college football approaches Spring games. They are boring, but it is certainly a good opportunity to get recruits and alumni on-campus.

But in the end, this would workout for television networks and the schools, as they prepare for the upcoming season. You know those players are tired of hitting their teammates by the 10th practice, so let’s reward them by playing a different opponent.

We can all wish.