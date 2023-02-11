Pure Pandemonium As Auburn Student Sinks Full-Court Putt For Brand New Car, Sold-Out Crowd Goes Wild

Videos by OutKick

Auburn basketball lost to Alabama on Saturday, but one of its students will be quick to get over the loss. He won a brand-new car by sinking a 94-foot putt!

Late in the second half, Auburn Plainsman (the school’s student newspaper) sports writer Craig Noyes was pulled out of the stands during a media timeout. His task was simple, but not easy:

Make a full-court putt, win a brand-new Toyota from Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

Noyes lined up at one end of the court and was handed a putter. On the far baseline, a poster stood with a small cutout in the middle.

It was a minuscule hole on hardwood, so there is no way to judge the speed or the line. That didn’t matter for Noyes.

With ice in his veins, he stepped up to the ball, lined up his putt and let it rip.

The roll looked pretty good right out of the gates. And then it just kept getting bettr.

As the ball crept closer and closer to the small cutout, every fan in the building held their collective breath and sat on the edge of their seats until… THE PUTT WENT IN!

Auburn Arena went absolutely bonkers as Noyes couldn’t believe what had just happened.

My @TheAUPlainsman coworker just made the putt for a free car! Absolutely insane @CraigNoyes58 pic.twitter.com/hHQnUSC3ma — Lily Stewart (@lilyystew) February 11, 2023

It may have been the loudest moment of the entire afternoon!

I wasn’t recording yet but here’s the aftermath.



Full court putt drained for a new car. Unreal. https://t.co/McpMFfhQ9z pic.twitter.com/uNPozPfir2 — Ranch Racoon Pablo (@PabloEscoburner) February 11, 2023

YOOO I WAS JUST TRYING TO VIDEO THE CROWD UP HERE ON THE THIRD LEVEL AND THE GUY WON PUTT FOR A CAR pic.twitter.com/WR43qCSjAN — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) February 11, 2023

Noyes, putter still in hand, was absolutely beside himself as he returned to the Auburn student section as a legend. He was the first person to make the putt since 2014.

Congratulations to, Craig Noyes, for winning a NEW CAR‼️ He made the court long putt!!! pic.twitter.com/S31lEa0K8k — Auburn Jungle (@AUJungle) February 11, 2023

Here is the best look at Noyes’ unbelievable roll from behind the baseline in the upper deck:

Basketball Iron Bowl and this guy makes the full court putt for a brand new Toyota. Wow! #wareagle #ironbowl pic.twitter.com/nBohVQ25MA — Jennifer Cooper (@wrighttigerette) February 11, 2023

The replay angle also offers perspective on just how improbable it was for Noyes to put the ball in the hole:

Dude just hit a 84 foot putt for a new car @AuburnMBB @NextRoundLive pic.twitter.com/VqhTrDpQnP — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) February 11, 2023

Noyes did not have a car prior to Saturday’s basketball Iron Bowl. Now he is the proud soon-to-be owner of a brand new Toyota!