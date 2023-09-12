Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl Rips Biden Over Iran Deal

Videos by OutKick

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl is baffled by the Biden administration’s decision-making …

Welcome aboard, Bruce.

After the announcement Monday detailing the administration’s decision to release five U.S. prisoners for $6 billion transferred to Iran, Bruce Pearl ripped Biden for essentially making an adversary stronger due to his incompetence.

Pearl responded to a post put out by U.S. Senator Tom Cotton.

Bruce even advised Biden to approach an opponent rather than succumbing to their demands out of weakness.

Here’s what the coach said,

“The world just got even more dangerous by another pathetic, weak U.S. foreign policy decision. Rather than giving Iran 6 Billion, I would give em a 6 days. Take another hostage and you get 6 hours. We just made Iran’s terrorist regime stronger! Free their people! Know your opponent!”

Pearl is on the money. Biden and his administration have done nothing but bend to the will of U.S. international adversaries, sparking security concerns worldwide.

Biden’s deal with Iran comes almost a year since he bowed to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands in exchange for WNBA player Brittany Griner.

In exchange for Griner, Biden gave up Viktor Bout — known as the “Merchant of Death.” Bout’s infamous reputation was built by selling weapons used to kill Americans. Meanwhile, the U.S. received Griner — a privileged American who’s previously bashed her own country for alleged human rights issues. Biden’s omission in the deal was U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, still detained in Russia.

It looks like Bruce Pearl’s got the right idea.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – FEBRUARY 08: Head Coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers yells at his bench during overtime of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on February 08, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 80-76. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)