Auburn baseball entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 13 seed after going 34-21-1 during the 2023 season. Although the Tigers had a strong year, there was some commotion around their seeding, and the seeding of other SEC teams— especially considering who was in charge.

Auburn athletic director John Cohen sits on the NCAA’s Division I Baseball Selection Committee. Was there bias toward the south in his decision making? That is up for interpretation.

However, Cohen did admit after the bracket was released that he does not have much familiarity with the Northeast. Shouldn’t someone who is deciding which teams get into the NCAA Tournament and which teams do not have a knowledge of all regions?

One would think. But not Cohen. And he was willing to admit that he didn’t know!

The Tigers ultimately hosted a Regional that included Pennsylvania, a team from the Northeast. Cohen may not have been familiar with the Ivy League champions before, but he certainly is now!

Penn rolled into Alabama and beat Auburn on Friday in extra innings. The Quakers exploited the home team with small ball and used three-straight bunts to score two runs at one point.

Penn Baseball @PennBaseball rattled off 3 STRAIGHT bunt base hits against Auburn in extra innings.



They ultimately won the game and got their 1st NCAA tournament win since 1990. pic.twitter.com/MN2TLlOgnt — It’s Brewin’ at McEwen (USF⚾️) (@USFBaseballFans) June 3, 2023

In the end, it was the four-seed that took down the Regional host and trolled them into oblivion with a Kick-Six reference.

PENN'S GONNA WIN THE BASEBALL GAME!!!

PENN'S GONNA WIN THE BASEBALL GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/2q35qz5Lzm — Penn Baseball (@PennBaseball) June 3, 2023

The loss sent the Tigers to an elimination game Saturday, which they lost. Auburn was eliminated after just two games. Meanwhile, Penn beat Samford to advance to the Regional final.

Cohen will have to watch a team from the Northeast play for a Super Regional birth while his program’s season is over. The irony is undeniable.

To make things funnier, Cohen got torched.

As soon as the Tigers went down, a college baseball coach from the Northeast sent D1Baseball’s Shotgun Spratling the following text:

Looks like this will give John Cohen time to get familiar with the rest of the field.

BOOM, roasted! Tough scene for Auburn. Tough scene for Cohen.