Tennessee’s Jaylen McCollough’s Attorney Makes Statement, ‘Maintains Complete Innocence’

KNOXVILLE- Tennessee DB Jaylen McCollough was arrested on Sunday for felony aggravated assault. We heard from Vols head coach Josh Heupel yesterday about the incident, and now McCollough’s attorney is speaking out on the matter.

According to the arrest report, the incident occurred Sunday, around 3:28 p.m. ET.

McCollough’s Attorney Statement

Local Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers is representing Jaylen McCollough in this matter.

“Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully with both the University of Tennessee and Knoxville Police Department investigations into these allegations. He looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter and maintains his complete innocence.”

Josh Heupel Response

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday and briefly addressed the situation.

“We learned of it really late yesterday and are gathering more information,” Heupel said. “As we get more information, I’ll have more for you.”

The process that the staff will go through in determining his status according to Heupel is that they will rely on the administration.

“As they gather information, we’ll have a conversation based on the facts of it and then go from there”

Alleged Victim’s Story

The victim, listed as Zion Spencer in the report, told officers he had been drinking with friends that afternoon in the same complex and went to retrieve items from his vehicle.

Spencer stated that when he returned, he thought he went back to his friend’s apartment. He did not realize he went to the wrong building on the way back. It was after this moment that McCollough approached Spencer in the walkway and allegedly punched him in the mouth, causing the victim to fall down the stairs.

According to the report, Spencer had a bruised face, missing teeth and was bleeding.

One of the people who were trying to help Spencer after being struck was the girlfriend of Jaylen McCollough. She called him back to the scene, the report reads.

When McCollough returned to the scene, his right hand was in bandages, with blood showing on his hand, according to the report.

McCollough was released on bond early Monday morning and his first schooled appearance is set for November 18th.

