Attention Gamblers: LSU QB Jayden Daniels Has A Chance To Play Vs. Florida Saturday After Suffering Concussion At Alabama

LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels looked dazed as he tried to return to the game Saturday at Alabama. This followed a hard hit by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and a roughing the passer call in a 42-28 loss.

Daniels instead returned to the sidelines and has since gone through concussion protocol. LSU trainers cleared him for non-contact practice on Wednesday.

If that goes well, he can go through contact practice Thursday and likely be cleared for Saturday’s game. No. 19 LSU (6-3, 4-2 SEC) hosts Florida (5-4, 3-3 SEC) at Tiger Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Florida Gators Are 2-Touchdown Underdogs Vs. LSU Tigers

Oddsmakers made LSU a 14-point favorite early in the week despite a still-porous defense and with Daniels’ status unclear. That will likely grow if Daniels is cleared.

Jayden Daniels runs for a touchdown in LSU’s victory over Alabama in the 2022 season at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

“He worked out this morning. That workout went well, which is the last stage before he is cleared for non-contact practice,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference teleconference. “So, we’re expecting him to practice today. If all things go well through practice, then he’ll be cleared for contact on Thursday.”

LSU’s Jayden Daniels May Play Against Florida

Daniels appeared as good as ever on Tuesday.

“He ran 20 miles an hour,” Kelly said. “He has moved through these stages. If he goes through today’s practice, then we’ll decide what’s his preparation level, compared to Nussmeier’s preparation level and make a decision on who would start.”

Sophomore Garrett Nussmeier replaced Daniels in the Alabama game early in the fourth quarter with LSU down 42-28 after the injury. He completed 5 of 10 passes for 53 yards. Daniels hit 15 of 24 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns with a tipped interception.

Daniels Is No. 1 In The Nation In Total Offense

Through nine starts, Jayden Daniels leads the nation in total offense with 386.2 yards a game. He remains a contender for the Heisman Trophy. Daniels is No. 1 in quarterback efficiency at 199.8 on 178-of-247 passing for 2,792 yards and 27 touchdowns with only four interceptions. The next closest quarterback is Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy – 10 efficiency points behind.

Daniels leads LSU in rushing with 684 yards on 102 carries and six touchdowns. He is second in the nation in points responsible for with 200, trailing USC quarterback Caleb Williams with 232.

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau joined OutKick as an SEC columnist in September of 2021 after covering LSU and the Saints for 17 years at USA TODAY Louisiana. He has been a national columnist/feature writer since the summer of 2022, covering college football, basketball and baseball with some NFL, NBA, MLB, TV and Movies and general assignment, including hot dog taste tests.

A New Orleans native and Mizzou graduate, he has consistently won Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) awards since covering Alabama and Auburn at the Mobile Press-Register (1993-98) and LSU and the Saints at the Baton Rouge Advocate (1998-2004). In 2021, Guilbeau won an FWAA 1st for a game feature, placed in APSE Beat Writing, Breaking News and Explanatory, and won Beat Writer of the Year from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). He won an FWAA columnist 1st in 2017 and was FWAA's top overall winner in 2016 with 1st in game story, 2nd in columns, and features honorable mention.

Guilbeau completed a book in 2022 about LSU's five-time national champion coach - "Everything Matters In Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story" - that is available at www.acadianhouse.com, Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble outlets. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife, the former Michelle Millhollon of Thibodaux who previously covered politics for the Baton Rouge Advocate and is a communications director.

