Atlanta Loses To Lowly Panthers, Falcons Fans Done With Arthur Smith

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young finally showed some of that #1 overall pick promise with an incredible game-winning drive to beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. There’s plenty of blame on the Atlanta side to go around, but fans put the blame squarely on head coach Arthur Smith.
Let’s start with some blame on Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. He made undoubtedly one of the worst plays of the NFL season to give the Panthers the chance to win the game in the first place.
With a one-point lead and the ball deep in Carolina territory, Ridder scrambled out to his left on a second-and-10 play. Instead of taking off or throwing it away, Ridder elected to throw slightly back across his body and threw an inexplicable interception.
Not only was the throw terrible, but the receiver (Kyle Pitts) wasn’t open. The throw looked as if it were actually intended for Panthers defender Xavier Woods.
Woof. That’s unbelievably bad. It’s hard to even try to figure out what Ridder was thinking.
That gave the Panthers the ball at their own five-yard line with 7:30 left, trailing by one point. Bryce Young led the team down the field, ran out the entire clock and set the team up for a chip shot field goal. They hit the field goal and won the game.
Young looked probably the best he has in his rookie season on the drive with the game on the line.
Quickly, though, the attention turned towards Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith. I’ve written about Smith in the past, but here’s a quick summary: he stinks.
He’s not a good NFL head coach and he doesn’t seem to be a very good person, either. Yet the Falcons win so many close games and are just mediocre enough to save his job.
But, the fans (not just Falcons fans, but all NFL fans, really) have had enough. Search “Arthur Smith” on X. It isn’t pretty. Especially since his job is reportedly safe for another season.
I have to agree.
Arthur Smith needs to go.
Just watched with a room full of ATL fans. Can confirm. No one wants him to get on the team bus leaving the stadium.