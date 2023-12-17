Atlanta Loses To Lowly Panthers, Falcons Fans Done With Arthur Smith

Videos by OutKick

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young finally showed some of that #1 overall pick promise with an incredible game-winning drive to beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. There’s plenty of blame on the Atlanta side to go around, but fans put the blame squarely on head coach Arthur Smith.

Let’s start with some blame on Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. He made undoubtedly one of the worst plays of the NFL season to give the Panthers the chance to win the game in the first place.

Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

With a one-point lead and the ball deep in Carolina territory, Ridder scrambled out to his left on a second-and-10 play. Instead of taking off or throwing it away, Ridder elected to throw slightly back across his body and threw an inexplicable interception.

Not only was the throw terrible, but the receiver (Kyle Pitts) wasn’t open. The throw looked as if it were actually intended for Panthers defender Xavier Woods.

He has to be trolling right?



Ridder is a social experiment pic.twitter.com/nUfP1caWkC — Not Bijan (@InBijanWeTrust) December 17, 2023

Woof. That’s unbelievably bad. It’s hard to even try to figure out what Ridder was thinking.

That gave the Panthers the ball at their own five-yard line with 7:30 left, trailing by one point. Bryce Young led the team down the field, ran out the entire clock and set the team up for a chip shot field goal. They hit the field goal and won the game.

Young looked probably the best he has in his rookie season on the drive with the game on the line.

Shoutout to Bryce Young



6 for 6 for 58 yards on the game-winning drive



in horrible conditions — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) December 17, 2023

Big smiles after the W from Bryce Young #Panthers pic.twitter.com/yZnwaqpJ8A — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 17, 2023

Quickly, though, the attention turned towards Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith. I’ve written about Smith in the past, but here’s a quick summary: he stinks.

He’s not a good NFL head coach and he doesn’t seem to be a very good person, either. Yet the Falcons win so many close games and are just mediocre enough to save his job.

But, the fans (not just Falcons fans, but all NFL fans, really) have had enough. Search “Arthur Smith” on X. It isn’t pretty. Especially since his job is reportedly safe for another season.

What happened this season is pretty simple



Arthur Smith thought he was smarter than everyone and it turned out that he's just a fucking idiot like everyone already knew. — Carlton (@CrispyCarlton) December 17, 2023

Arthur Smith evaluating the Week 15 loss: pic.twitter.com/XfF1iGZn4X — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) December 17, 2023

Arthur Smith’s Magnum Opus:



Not using Bijan

Not using London

Not using Pitts



Losing to Carolina??? ✅ — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) December 17, 2023

I don’t ask for much lord… Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder must go pic.twitter.com/eoNBGQCtA9 — Not Bijan (@InBijanWeTrust) December 17, 2023

Arthur Smith fired yet? pic.twitter.com/woOw4R3UgK — ATL Will (@ATLWill_) December 17, 2023

maybe if Arthur Smith didn’t puff his chest out and talk down to the fans like he’s way smarter than all of us (he isn’t) people wouldn’t want him canned so badly — jxke, esq. 🧸 (@cantguardjake) December 17, 2023

Arthur smith got Bijan blocking for PATTERSON? pic.twitter.com/CeLZVHRC6W — B (@bwriiight) December 17, 2023

Unbelievably embarrassing loss. SEVEN points!!



Arthur Smith cannot keep this job pic.twitter.com/htWMa5j2XI — Nico (@elitetakes_) December 17, 2023

I have to agree.

Arthur Smith needs to go.