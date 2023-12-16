Falcons Fans Appalled Arthur Smith Likely Will Get Another Year As HC

Videos by OutKick

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will likely retain his job for the 2024-25 season, and Falcons fans don’t like that at all.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in a column that he believes Smith’s job remains safe as long as the Falcons don’t start losing like crazy.

“It seems like a job could open in this division, depending on how things play out,” Fowler said. “The sense I get after asking around is that Arthur Smith is safe in Atlanta, barring a late-season collapse.”

Currently, Atlanta sits at 6-7 and in a three-way tie with New Orleans and Tampa Bay for the division lead. So as long as they keep pace, Smith can breathe easy.

However, many of the Falcons’ faithful don’t like the possibility that Smith stays in the Peach State for a fourth season. They claimed Smith’s mediocre track record in Atlanta should get him fired regardless of this current season’s result.

Arthur Smith:

• never made playoffs

• 20-27 record

• Wasting London, Pitts, Terrell and other players primes.

• has not been able to win the worst division in football (2 years)

• constant lack of consistency, discipline on offense

• offense ranked in bottom of the league. https://t.co/K7GnxHrAMP — The Falcons Nest Podcast (@TheNestPodcast_) December 15, 2023

Blank must be watching a different offense than the rest of us https://t.co/3I3LtQhJNX — Noside GA (@shon8088) December 13, 2023

So I’m guessing 80% of the fan base want us to lose out now …🫠 https://t.co/P9icMP0M8L — Outta Your Falcon Mind Podcast 🏈 (@OuttaYourFnMind) December 14, 2023

Define fall apart. It’s already apart if you ask me — Loyal ATL Fan (@loyalATLfan) December 13, 2023

Arthur Smith Hasn’t Brought Much Offensive Success To Atlanta

“Stellar” doesn’t exactly describe Smith’s tenure in Atlanta. After serving as the Titans’ offensive coordinator for two years, he came to the Falcons in large part because of his offensive prowess. But his success in Nashville didn’t follow him to the deep south.

Arthur Smith has yet to bring Atlanta’s offense to a higher level. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

In 2021 and 2022, the Falcons finished 29th and 24th in scoring, and 16th and 31st in passing yards (respectively). While his rushing offense fared much better, the lack of passing production is certainly troubling.

This season, the offense again looks suspect. On that side of the ball, the Falcons rank:

15th overall in yards gained

21st in passing offense

6th in rushing offense

20th in red zone offense

You can see where all of this frustration comes from. A reputable offensive mind comes in with the hopes of returning your offense to an elite level. Unfortunately, the opposite happened instead.

Maybe Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson can turn things around on that side of the ball. Smith’s job security might depend on it.