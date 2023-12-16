Falcons Fans Appalled Arthur Smith Likely Will Get Another Year As HC

Videos by OutKick
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will likely retain his job for the 2024-25 season, and Falcons fans don’t like that at all.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in a column that he believes Smith’s job remains safe as long as the Falcons don’t start losing like crazy.
“It seems like a job could open in this division, depending on how things play out,” Fowler said. “The sense I get after asking around is that Arthur Smith is safe in Atlanta, barring a late-season collapse.”
Currently, Atlanta sits at 6-7 and in a three-way tie with New Orleans and Tampa Bay for the division lead. So as long as they keep pace, Smith can breathe easy.
However, many of the Falcons’ faithful don’t like the possibility that Smith stays in the Peach State for a fourth season. They claimed Smith’s mediocre track record in Atlanta should get him fired regardless of this current season’s result.
Arthur Smith Hasn’t Brought Much Offensive Success To Atlanta
“Stellar” doesn’t exactly describe Smith’s tenure in Atlanta. After serving as the Titans’ offensive coordinator for two years, he came to the Falcons in large part because of his offensive prowess. But his success in Nashville didn’t follow him to the deep south.
In 2021 and 2022, the Falcons finished 29th and 24th in scoring, and 16th and 31st in passing yards (respectively). While his rushing offense fared much better, the lack of passing production is certainly troubling.
This season, the offense again looks suspect. On that side of the ball, the Falcons rank:
- 15th overall in yards gained
- 21st in passing offense
- 6th in rushing offense
- 24th in passing offense
- 20th in red zone offense
You can see where all of this frustration comes from. A reputable offensive mind comes in with the hopes of returning your offense to an elite level. Unfortunately, the opposite happened instead.
Maybe Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson can turn things around on that side of the ball. Smith’s job security might depend on it.