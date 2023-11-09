Atlanta Hawks Spoof OnlyFans In Tweet About ‘Where The Real Action Is’

Videos by OutKick

The Atlanta Hawks’ social media team committed an extreme foul on Thursday.

In a marketing campaign for in-season tournament (whatever that is) tickets, the Hawks posted a ridiculous mock OnlyFans promo featuring Harry the Hawk acting seductively on a bed.

It was a grossly uncomfortable video that made you want to look away instead of watching the big Hawk on screen.

An arousing voice in the background repeated, “Only Hawks fans …” to remind you it had a connection to the ultra-provocative OnlyFans. This video could singlehandedly expedite the NBA’s demise.

WATCH: (at your own discretion):

Only Hawks Fans know where the real action is 👀



🤭: https://t.co/lbtDNZTrQn pic.twitter.com/k8Kx4QFJDZ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 9, 2023

“Only Hawks fans know where the real action is,” the promo voiced. “Only Hawks fans know what they really want to see, only Hawks fans know just where to get it.

“The all-new NBA In-Season Tournament. Join in, and wake up your wild side. Hot five-on-five action.”

Atlanta Hawks’ Dirty ‘OnlyHawks’ Commercials Not Flying With Players

Uhh, no thanks. Buying tickets to a five-on-five from this commercial may have a different meaning than watching NBA action.

Not even Hawks All-Stars Trae Young and Dejounte Murray were on board with the overly sensual promo for basketball tickets… It’d be a miracle if this promo sold a single ticket.

Young and Murray responded on social media, sharing their reservations over the OnlyHawks campaign.

Dejounte Murray begged, “MANNNNNNN DELETE THIS SH*T!!!!!!!!”

Trae Young absolved himself from the naughty vid. “I had no part of this,” Young said.

When NBA players find something outrageous, that’s when you know it’s terrible.

I had no part of this..🤦🏽‍♂️😂 https://t.co/qgCmPBiIR0 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 9, 2023

MANNNNNNN DELETE THIS SHIT!!!!!!! https://t.co/voIPvogVa4 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) November 9, 2023

As for the highly confusing new NBA In-Season Tournament, the event is essentially a weekly playoff-style format from Nov. 3 to Dec. 8. Teams will have “in-season tournament” games to play, and based on their records in tournament games, eight teams will advance to the in-season ‘playoffs’ / Knockout rounds, starting Dec. 4.

Will any of this in-tournament hoopla matter in terms of the actual NBA Postseason or NBA Draft? Of course not.