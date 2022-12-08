Atlanta Falcons Make QB Change: REPORT

The Desmond Ridder era has reportedly started in Atlanta.

The Falcons are benching Marcus Mariota and riding with Ridder at quarterback, according to Ian Rapoport.

The team is currently 5-8 going into the bye week, and effectively dead when it comes to making the playoffs.

Sources: The #Falcons are looking to the future, making a QB switch to rookie Desmond Ridder as the starter. pic.twitter.com/x5GDff5VFx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2022

It’s a fresh start with the Falcons with Ridder at QB.

Desmond Ridder hasn’t thrown a pass all season for the Atlanta Falcons. In fact, he hasn’t recorded a single stat all season long.

It’s been the Marcus Mariota show in Atlanta through the first 13 games of the season, but clearly, the team feels it’s time to focus on the future.

While Ridder might not have any NFL stats to break down, his numbers in college were outrageously impressive. In four seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats, he threw for more than 10,000 yards, 87 touchdowns and rushed for another 29 scores.

He was a lethal dual-threat QB in college. Will it translate to the NFL? That’s far from a guarantee, but fans are about to find out.

The Falcons will play the Saints December 18, and it should be interesting to see how Ridder does.