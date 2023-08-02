Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Gives QB Desmond Ridder The ‘Dreaded Vote Of Confidence’

Videos by OutKick

Ah, the “dreaded vote of confidence.” Usually reserved for head coaches, but sometimes can be used for others. On Tuesday, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank delivered the vote of confidence for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Ridder, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, played just OK in his rookie season. The team benched veteran Marcus Mariota late in the season and turned the reins over to Ridder.

The team went 2-2 in four Ridder starts. The rookie QB completed 63.5% of his passes, but averaged fewer than 200 yards passing per game. He threw just two touchdowns in four games, but did not toss any interceptions. He did lose one fumble, though.

Apparently that performance was enough for Blank to commit to him as “the guy.” And we all know that team owners never say that and go back on their word.

“We feel pretty strongly that he’s going to be our quarterback in the future,” Blank said, according to ESPN. “And we gotta play games and we gotta see. But we feel good about him.”

On Tuesday, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank delivered a “vote of confidence” for quarterback Desmond Ridder. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Of course, he couched it pretty clearly with that second part. That’s where the “dreaded vote of confidence” part comes in.

“We feel really good about him. Unless he stinks, then he’s gone,” what Arthur Blank really means, probably.

Still, Ridder is happy that there is positivity in the front office surrounding him heading into the season.

“That’s comforting for me obviously knowing that Mr. Blank and everyone in the organization believes in me and my skill set,” Ridder said, according to ESPN. “At the end of the day, for myself, it’s about putting a higher expectation than even what they have for myself and going out and trying to exceed that and be better.”

The Falcons did not take a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, they attempted to help Ridder by selecting running back Bijan Robinson at #8 overall. Though, they did sign veteran Taylor Heinicke, who started 24 games for the Washington Commanders over the past two seasons.

But if Ridder struggles this season, the Falcons are going to have a high pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And you better believe they’d take a long look at the quarterbacks.