Atlanta Braves Forced To Change Popular Home Run Celebration

The Atlanta Braves fan favorite home run celebration this season will have to be changed.

As has become common across Major League Baseball, the Braves developed a team-wide post-home run dugout celebration for 2023.

To start the season, according to WSB-TV, a local collector tossed a few players a massive Braves hat.

It quickly took off, becoming popular with fans and repeatedly being referenced by the team’s social media.

The busiest Brave at the ballpark tonight is the homer hat.#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/aLYjGd7Sv2 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 15, 2023

But the celebration quietly disappeared over the past few games and fans noticed.

Turns out the celebration was also noticed by New Era, the official hat provider for Major League Baseball.

And they were not too happy about a non-New Era branded hat receiving so much attention and usage from an MLB team.

They filed a complaint to the league and sure enough, going forward, the team confirmed to WSB-TV they’ll have to find a new celebration.

KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 14: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Braves Celebration Ruined By Petty Complaint

While New Era may have technically been correct in saying the team was violating their agreement, it still feels a bit petty for them to complain about it.

The Braves would wear the hat for a few seconds in the dugout, and it’s clear no one watching would assume it was the team’s official hat.

At least their broadcasters isn’t making inappropriate jokes about the team’s poor performance.

The Braves are third in the league in team home runs, so they should have plenty more opportunities to celebrate, however they do it, going forward.