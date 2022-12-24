At Christmas Time, We Truly Appreciate All Those In Sports Who Give Back

Christmas time is giving time. And the world of sports and entertainment have plenty of people who believe it is better to give than to receive.
We all love when the people we cheer loudest for are the ones that go out of their way to help others.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been doing things like this since his time in Minnesota. This year, he found a young man who lost his father very early in his life.
Yup, that was a tear in this author’s eye.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert wanted to thank all of the employees of their home arena, the Target Center.
Leave it to Eagles big men Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata to come up with a unique way to give back.
The Eagle Trio created a Christmas album titles “A Philly Christmas Album.” An all-star cast of musicians was assembled to back them up. Proceeds from sales of the album will go to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center.
And yes, the boys can sing as well as they can block for Jalen Hurts.
The Christmas Spirit Has College Kids Giving Back
There is a lot of NIL money going around at the University of Georgia. Offensive Lineman Micah Morris used some his to spread joy this Christmas season.
Some of the Central Florida football team got in the game by joining in at the Arnold Palmer’s Children’s Hospital Christmas Luncheon.
There is music everywhere this Christmas season. The PGA Tour and TaylorMade put together a choir, led by Tiger Woods. The result was surprisingly entertaining.
We leave you with Weezy, spreading good tidings and cheer in New Orleans. A true sport fan, he enlisted Wilson sporting goods to treat 150 less fortunate teens in New Orleans.
May you find joy in the season. Treat others as you wish to be treated. Celebrate with friends and family. Merry Christmas to those that celebrate it, and to everyone else, enjoy what you celebrate.