At Christmas Time, We Truly Appreciate All Those In Sports Who Give Back

Christmas time is giving time. And the world of sports and entertainment have plenty of people who believe it is better to give than to receive.

We all love when the people we cheer loudest for are the ones that go out of their way to help others.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been doing things like this since his time in Minnesota. This year, he found a young man who lost his father very early in his life.

Stefon Diggs being the man part 1,566 pic.twitter.com/Ym3c4YUiKT — Hear The Turtle (@HearTheTurtle) December 20, 2022

Yup, that was a tear in this author’s eye.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert wanted to thank all of the employees of their home arena, the Target Center.

Tonight, @rudygobert27 gifted more than 450 @TargetCenterMN employees each with $50 as a thank you for the contributions each and every night! pic.twitter.com/wjEPncl1Ww — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 20, 2022

Leave it to Eagles big men Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata to come up with a unique way to give back.

The Eagle Trio created a Christmas album titles “A Philly Christmas Album.” An all-star cast of musicians was assembled to back them up. Proceeds from sales of the album will go to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center.

And yes, the boys can sing as well as they can block for Jalen Hurts.

So apparently the @Eagles lineman made a Christmas album. pic.twitter.com/iCM4C6iKnL — Harrison (@HarrisonKrank) December 15, 2022

The Christmas Spirit Has College Kids Giving Back

There is a lot of NIL money going around at the University of Georgia. Offensive Lineman Micah Morris used some his to spread joy this Christmas season.

Georgia OL Micah Morris used his NIL money to purchase 100+ Christmas presents for those in need.



He spent Friday night supporting family’s from the Boys and Girls Club of Athens.

This is powerful example of how NIL can be used for good. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/6zEsHt5eXP — John Staton IV (@johnstatoniv) December 17, 2022

Some of the Central Florida football team got in the game by joining in at the Arnold Palmer’s Children’s Hospital Christmas Luncheon.

⁦@UCF_Football⁩ STUDENT athletes do common things in a UNCOMMONLY WAY WELL. THANK YOU ⁦@APHospital⁩ ⁦@britts_bunch⁩ for allowing UCF Football to participate in the Arnold Palmer Childrens Hospital Christmas Luncheon. pic.twitter.com/gB9adFghng — William Lee IV (@CoachLeeIV) December 19, 2022

There is music everywhere this Christmas season. The PGA Tour and TaylorMade put together a choir, led by Tiger Woods. The result was surprisingly entertaining.

Tiger Woods conducts caroling PGA Tour stars, including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler as they don top hats and tail coats to spread Christmas cheer in a TaylorMade video after a tumultuous year battling LIV Golf pic.twitter.com/cURlCgskPU — Theresa Chieng (@TheresaChieng4) December 20, 2022

We leave you with Weezy, spreading good tidings and cheer in New Orleans. A true sport fan, he enlisted Wilson sporting goods to treat 150 less fortunate teens in New Orleans.

A very Weezy Christmas ❤️🎄



Lil Wayne hosted a charity event in NOLA for 150 teens ✨

pic.twitter.com/W0SUh5dDl9 — HOT 97 (@HOT97) December 20, 2022

May you find joy in the season. Treat others as you wish to be treated. Celebrate with friends and family. Merry Christmas to those that celebrate it, and to everyone else, enjoy what you celebrate.