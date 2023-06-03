ASU Not Likely To Leave The Pac-12, According To New Report

Videos by OutKick

ASU is likely to stay in the beleaguered Pac-12 Conference, according to a new report.

Jason Scheer of Wildcat Scoop reported that he believes ASU isn’t a candidate to leave the Pac-12 as of right now.

“Since I’ve seen it a few times, will go on record here,” Scheer said. “ASU is unlikely to leave Pac-12. Arizona is confident it can split when/if needed based on what ABOR has said.”

Since I’ve seen it a few times, will go on record here.



ASU is unlikely to leave Pac-12. Arizona is confident it can split when/if needed based on what ABOR has said — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) June 2, 2023

Scheer is referring to the Arizona Board of Regents, which governs public universities in the state.

Just as in California, where Governor Gavin Newsom threatened unsuccessfully to stop UCLA from leaving, Arizona’s BOR could get involved in realignment dicussions.

READ: GAVIN NEWSOM THREATENS ACTION AGAINST UCLA DUE TO BIG 10 MOVE

Arizona is apparently confident that if they wanted to leave and ASU wanted to stay, the Board would not intervene.

Realignment talk around the Pac-12 continues to swirl, with Colorado potentially a possibility to leave.

READ: BIG 12 CONFERENCE LOOKING TO FURTHER EXPAND, AS $440 MILLION SHARED WITH MEMBER SCHOOLS. WILL COLORADO-DEION SANDERS MAKE THE JUMP?

BOULDER, CO – APRIL 22: University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field April 22, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Pac-12 Holding On By A Thread

Despite the lack of a new media rights deal, the conference seems to be just barely sticking together.

ASU likely doesn’t want to split from its historic rival Arizona, and many Pac-12 schools are in wait and see mode.

If the new deal generates significantly higher payouts to member institutions, the Pac-12 could even explore expansion instead of falling apart.

SDSU has been rumored to join, while also waiting to hear how the media rights negotiations play out.

READ: SDSU AD ANNOUNCES PAC-12 MEDIA DEAL TIMELINE UPDATE, WON’T CONFIRM IF THE AZTECS WILL JOIN

ASU sticking around for now is great news for the conference, at a time when they need all of it they can get.