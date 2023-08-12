Astros Jon Singleton Returns To Hit First Home Run In Eight Years

Videos by OutKick

If at first you don’t succeed, keep swinging until you do.

That’s what Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton learned as he broke the MLB record for longest home run drought snapped by a multi-HR game.

You see, the last time the former Astros player homered and trotted around the bases was back in 2015 – eight years ago.

But Friday, he was able to return to the big leagues in powerful fashion by hitting not one, but two monster shots at Minute Maid Park to help add to his career-high five RBI’s that led the Astro towards their 11-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

SINGLETON SAYS IT WAS WORTH THE WAIT

Jon Singleton last played for the Astros in 2017 before stepping away from baseball until 2021. He then joined the Mexican League and began slowly catching teams’ attention before playing for the Astros Triple-A Sugar Land team this season.

This past Tuesday he got the call that he would be returning to the big leagues for the first time in eight years. Although he started out a bit slow – going 0-for-4 with two walks in his first two games – on Friday he was clearly back in his groove.

“There was this moment in time where I wouldn’t say I didn’t imagine it, but it wasn’t even a thought in my mind,” Singleton told reporters after the game. “But as life went on, things changed and it definitely was a thought in my mind that this could be my life again.”

After he hit an absolute monster of a three-run shot for his first home run in the second inning, Singleton stood at home plate for a few seconds and admired what he had done.

2,935 days without hitting a home run will do that to ya.

Meanwhile, the Astros are hoping they struck gold by signing Singleton as they sit just 2.5 games behind the Rangers for the AL West lead.