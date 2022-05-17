Astros’ Jake Odorizzi Collapses After Freak Injury; Needs Stretcher Off Field

A freak injury went down in Fenway Park on Monday night.

The Houston Astros visited the Boston Red Sox, which featured right-handed Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi on the mound in the bottom of the fifth.

Odorizzi abruptly went down after running off the mound to cover first when the Red Sox’s Kike Hernandez hit a groundout. Houston got the out on Hernandez, but cameras were fixated on Odorizzi, who laid on the ground in apparent pain as he waited for medical attention. He was unable to get up on his own.

Another weird pitcher leg injury at Fenway pic.twitter.com/QupaWAczmJ — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 17, 2022

Astros SP Jake Odorizzi is carted off the field after an apparent leg injury. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hmkTrY4UeW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 17, 2022

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Fenway Park stayed silent as the Astros’ medical staff tended to a dismayed Odorizzi.

The stretcher came out for Odorizzi and he was carted off the field, ending his night in the fifth inning.

Footage showed a strong follow-through from Odorizzi on his pitch, which appeared as the final stressor on his left leg before he went down.

Boston went on to win, 6-3. After the game, Odorizzi was spotted on crutches — appearing in decent spirits. Odorizzi is headed for an MRI but was diagnosed with a “lower left leg discomfort.”