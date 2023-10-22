Astros And Derek Jeter Shocked! MLB Suspends Bryan Abreu 2 Games For Obvious Beaning Of Adolis Garcia

Videos by OutKick

Bryan Abreu’s pitch to Texas Rangers’ outfielder Adolis Garcia was just a bit inside, as Bob Uecker might have said. And high.

The Astros pitcher’s 99 mph fastball sailed very high and way inside and hit Garcia on the left arm in the bottom of the eighth inning in game five of the American League Championship Series Friday night. Houston trailed 4-2 at the time with a runner on first and nobody out. Garcia jumped in Houston catcher Martin Maldonado’s face about it as both benches cleared.

Texas Rangers Outfielder Adolis Garcia Celebrated Home Run

Two innings earlier, Garcia had slowly rounded the bases and slammed his foot on home plate after a go-ahead three-run home run off Houston starter Justin Verlander. He also spiked his bat. Maldonado had previously jawed with Garcia in Houston on July 26 after Garcia behaved similarly following a grand slam.

Umpires ejected Abreu, Garcia and Houston manager Dusty Baker. Crew chief James Hoye said Abreu threw with intent. FOX analysts Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez leaned toward Abreu not hitting Garcia on purpose after the game. Houston came back and won 5-4 in the ninth on a three-run home run by Jose Altuve. The Astros lead the series, 3-2.

Houston Astros-Texas Rangers Game 6 Of ALCS Sunday

Game six in the best-of-seven series will be Sunday (8 p.m., FS1) in Houston. If Texas wins to force a seventh game, that will be in Houston on Monday.

“Obviously, what happened in the eighth was completely unintentional,” Houston reliever Ryan Pressly said. “Ball got out of his hand, and it’s unfortunate tempers flared a little bit.”

Houston pitcher Bryan Abreu has been suspended for the next two games of the ALCS. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Obviously not, according to Major League Baseball senior vice-president Michael Hill. He said Abreu was suspended for two games for “intentionally throwing at” Garcia. At the moment, Abreu cannot play again for Houston unless the Astros reach the World Series.

Astros’ Bryan Abreu Could Appeal MLB Suspension

But Abreu could appeal the decision before Sunday’s game and play Sunday and – if necessary – on Monday while his appeal is ruled upon. However, if he loses the appeal, then he possibly would have to miss the first two games of the World Series should Houston advance.

Hill fined Abreu, Garcia and Baker an undisclosed amount of money. He also fined Rangers pitcher Matt Bush, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. Bush and McCullers cannot sit on their team’s benches for the remaining ALCS games, but can enter the game from the bullpen.

All six umpires agreed Abreu did intentionally throw at Garcia. Abreu had walked the previous batter, Evan Carter – on five pitches to lead off the inning and had just entered the game in the eighth.

Barring a successful appeal, Houston will be out one of its best relievers. Bryan Abreu has a 1.42 ERA in seven postseason games. Through six and one-third innings, he has allowed just one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. And one hit batsman.

Houston Astros Defend Bryan Abreu

Pressly relieved Abreu and retired the side in the eighth and ninth to get the win.

“I know Abreu, our guy, and I know he’s not trying to hit anybody in a two-run game in the postseason,” Houston third baseman Alex Bregman said.

“The guy (Garcia) hits a three-run homer, and the next time up he gets smoked. I’d be upset, too,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said.

“He could’ve hurt me,” Garcia said. “He could’ve injured me. That shouldn’t happen.”

Maldonado didn’t say what Garcia told him.

“But the worst thing they did,” Maldonado said, “was wake up the Houston Astros.”