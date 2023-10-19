Astros Remain Road Warriors With 8-5 Win At Texas After Shelling Max Scherzer, Can Tie ALCS Tonight

Videos by OutKick

For the Houston Astros, home may be where the heart is. But not the wins.

The Astros have been the best road team in Major League Baseball this past regular season and in the postseason. They continued that Wednesday night with an 8-5 win over Texas in Arlington to cut the Rangers’ lead in the American League Championship Series to 2-1.

Houston went to 54-30 on the road this season overall and improved to an amazing 7-1 at the Rangers’ Globe Life Field.

Astros Manager Dusty Baker Calls Team Strange

The Astros were only 39-42 at home in the regular season and 51-30 away. Houston is 3-0 on the road this postseason and 1-3 at home. That includes two losses to the Rangers on Sunday and Monday.

Houston manager Dusty Baker is as confused as anyone about his team’s prowess on the road and struggles at home. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“I don’t know,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday night after the game. “It’s the strangest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Houston Can Tie ALCS Against Texas Rangers Thursday

Houston gets to stay away from home Thursday as it will try to even the ALCS at 2-2 (8 p.m. FS1). The Astros also get to play game five at Texas, too (5 p.m., FS1). The National League Championship Series between Philadelphia and Arizona continues Thursday (5 p.m., TBS). The Phillies lead 2-0.

“Usually you want to be .500 on the road and way over .500 at home,” Baker said. “I asked the team in spring training to be the best road team in baseball. Maybe I should’ve asked them to be the best road and home team. They usually give me what I ask for.”

Houston was the best road team in baseball in 2022 as well at 51-30 in the regular season and went on to win the World Series over Philadelphia in six games. The Astros were 5-1 on the road in the playoffs last year, including a 2-1 mark at Philly.

Might Astros Change American League Championship Schedule

The Astros’ next home game will be Sunday after an off day Saturday, unless Texas wins the next two and takes the series. Unless Houston asks to just keep the series in Arlington!

Houston took a 3-0 lead in the second inning off Texas right-handed starter Max Scherzer, who made his first appearance since Sept. 13. Scherzer suffered a teres muscle strain in his upper throwing arm at the time. He was 4-2 with a 3.20 for the Rangers in the regular season after the Mets traded before the deadline in late July.

Max Scherzer looked like the three-time Cy Young winner he is in the first inning, retiring the side in order with a strikeout of Michael Brantley. But he immediately ran into trouble in the second as he hit Yordan Alvarez to start the inning and walked Kyle Tucker. Mauricio Dubon’s single loaded the bases, and Scherzer’s wild pitch gave Houston its first lead of the series at 1-0. Martin Maldonado followed with a two-run single, and it was 3-0.

Houston’s Jose Altuve Took Max Scherzer Deep

Astros slugger Jose Altuve led off the third with his 25th career postseason home run for a 4-0 lead. Scherzer gave up a double to Jose Abreu and an RBI single to Dubon in the fourth for a 4-0 deficit. Cody Bradford opened the fifth on the mound for Texas. Scherzer allowed five runs on five hits in four innings with four strikeouts.

Max Scherzer started fast for Texas on the mound, but soon ran into trouble and took the loss against Houston in the ALCS on Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

“I thought he had good stuff,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “He came out and had his normal velocity. But he didn’t have his good slider tonight. He’s going to be a little rusty. It’s been a month since he’s been out there.”

Look for Scherzer to pitch again for the Rangers should this series go six or seven games, and he will likely be sharper for longer.

“Overall, I was really pleased with the stuff,” Bochy said. “It’s only going to get better with him. He was battling out there. He’s fine. Feels good. And that’s the good news.”

Bruce Bochy did not regret his decision.

“Yeah, I’d let him do it again,” he said. “He’s one of our guys. We did all we could to get him ready for this. He was ready. You saw the stuff. There’s no regret on that.”

