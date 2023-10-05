Aston Martin Boss Lawrence Stroll Has No Interest In Adding Andretti-Cadillac As 11th F1 Team

Videos by OutKick

The first major figure in Formula 1 to address the recent news that Andretti and Cadillac had been given the A-okay by FIA is Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Lawrence Stroll.

Predictably, he’s not super jazzed about the prospect of an 11th team setting up shop on the F1 grid.

The FIA has given Andretti the green light to join Formula 1. According to The Race, the joint bid with GM’s Cadillac Racing was the only one of four bids the FIA considered to get that stamp of approval.

Now, Andretti faces the bigger challenge of “commercial discussions” with F1 itself.

The idea of adding an 11th team hasn’t been particularly popular in the paddock because of what it would mean for revenue sharing. Billionaire Lawrence Stroll, the top dog at Aston Martin, seems to be in that camp.

“The business is on fire, F1’s never been in a better place and I believe if it ain’t broke, you don’t need to fix it,” Stroll told Sky Sports F1. “So I’m a strong believer that it’s working really well with 10 teams right now, and believe that’s the way it should stay.”

It’s a totally different situation, but Stroll rather ironically made these comments about not adding any more teams at an event announcing that Aston Martin would be fielding a team at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2025.

Still, he makes a case that is without a doubt the biggest strike against Andretti-Cadillac — or anyone for that matter — joining F1.

Aston Martin’s Lawrence Stroll at an event announcing the company’s plans to enter the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2025. (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Stroll Sees Growth For F1 Even Without 11th Team

Adding another team means that the 10 current teams would receive smaller pieces of the proverbial pie. New teams are required to pay an anti-dilution fee which, per the current Concorde Agreement, is $200 million.

However, the current teams argue that that fee should be higher to offset what they’re losing out on by adding a team.

There’s no doubt that a team with the Andretti name and the backing of a major American automotive company would be good for Formula 1. The concern the teams have is whether it would be good enough to put more money in their pockets.

That’s a legitimate concern, but it might be in the series’ best interest to strike while the iron is hot and add a new team.

“I continue to see substantial growth, particularly in the United States which is the largest consumer market in the world,” Stroll said.

“As you know, we now have three races in the States, with our second year in Miami, we’re going to Las Vegas in November. So I see tremendous growth possibilities going forward.”

Whether or not that growth includes an Andretti-Cadillac team, only time will tell.

