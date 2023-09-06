Multiple Asteroids, Including One The Size Of A House, Are Speeding Towards Earth

Videos by OutKick

Multiple asteroids are expected to get incredibly close to Earth in the coming days.

Five asteroids will fly past the planet starting today and going through September 12th, according to data from NASA’s Asteroid Watch (via CBS News).

These aren’t any regular or random asteroids. At least three of them are of shocking size. One is the size of a house, which should pass Earth at some point today, and two others are the sizes of a bus and a plane.

The good news is getting close doesn’t mean any will be right on the edge of our atmosphere. None will get within a million millions of Earth. Still, it’s a surprising situation that so many asteroids are coming so close (by space standards) at the same time.

Multiple asteroids are expected to get near Earth. (Illustration by Tobias Roetsch/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Who can stop these asteroids? Time to call Ben Affleck and Bruce Willis.

Let’s all be honest, the first thought many of us had hearing this news was of the movie “Armageddon.” The 1998 film from Michael Bay with Ben Affleck and Bruce Willis is literally about a giant asteroid racing towards work that must be stopped.

What happens? Instead of teaching astronauts how to drill, oil rig workers are taught how to be astronauts (makes a lot of sense, right?) and shot up into space to save the world.

It’s a fun movie. It’s not a serious movie, but “Armageddon” is certainly fun.

Now, it might be our only hope if one of these asteroids breaks its projected path and comes barreling a lot closer than expected to Earth.

Get the boys back together, get a nuclear weapon, drill deep into the asteroid and let’s light this firecracker.

Ben Affleck starred in the hit movie “Armageddon.” It’s about stopping an asteroid from destroying Earth. (Photo by Touchstone/Getty Images)

If that’s not an option and one of these bad boys hits (not going to happen), I suggest you grab a case of beer, kick back and relax because there’s nothing you can do if one is capable of ending life on the planet as we know it.

You might as well go out partying with a nice little afternoon beer buzz.

Multiple asteroids are flying past Earth. None are expected to get within a million miles. (Photo by: QAI Publishing/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Fortunately, it appears we’re going to *checks notes* narrowly avoid all five asteroids by millions of miles. Take a deep breath, don’t panic and get ready for a weekend of football. No need for worry……for now!