Assault Case Dropped Against Ex-Nebraska Coach Mickey Joseph

Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph had his assault case dropped on Wednesday after his accuser refused to share her testimony in court.

It was an interesting twist to the months-old case centered on accusations of strangulation and physical assault against Joseph.

The domestic assault case against former Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph has been dismissed after the alleged victim declined to testify. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) April 5, 2023

Since the former coach’s arrest on Nov. 30, Nebraska’s football program opted to let Joseph walk by not renewing his contract, following the hiring of new HC Matt Rhule.

The incident in November reportedly started over suspicions of an extramarital affair involving Joseph’s wife, Priscilla.

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

She claimed that Mickey pushed her, pulled her hair, grabbed her by the throat and struck her in the face as she tried to defend herself. Joseph was charged with one felony count of assault by strangulation, according to Lancaster County prosecutors.

Lancaster County Court announced on Wednesday that the alleged victim did not respond to multiple attempts at bringing her in as a witness.

Joseph served a nine-game stint as interim HC after the team canned Scott Frost due to a slow 1-3 start to the 2022 season. Joseph went 3-9 as the replacement but was valued for his recruiting and experience with developing wideouts. At LSU, Joseph coached NFL phenoms Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.