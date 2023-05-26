Horrifying Video Shows Plane Door Open During Flight

Videos by OutKick

Passengers on an Asiana Airlines flight got the scare of a lifetime after a passenger opened a plane door.

The Asiana Airlines flight was preparing to land in Daegu, South Korea when a passenger opened a side door while the plane was under 1,000 feet altitude, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s not known what the man’s intentions were when he opened the door, but he was taken into custody once the plane was on the ground. The situation was so terrifying a dozen people had to be hospitalized with breathing issues, according to the same report.

Incredibly shocking video shows the door open and massive gusts of wind ripping through the plane.

Terror unfolds after passenger opens plane door.

“It was chaos with people close to the door appearing to faint one by one and flight attendants calling out for doctors on board through broadcasting while others were running down the aisle in panic. I thought the plane was blowing up. I thought I was going to die like this,” a passenger told Yonhap News (via Daily Mail).

Yeah, it definitely seems justifiable to feel that way after a plane door gets opened during a flight. In fact, if you didn’t panic, it probably means you don’t have a pulse.

Passenger opens door on Asiana Airlines flight. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The saving grace of everyone on this flight was the fact the plane wasn’t flying that high when the unnamed passenger ripped the door open.

If he’d opened it at 20,000 feet, this story likely has a much different ending that included a lot of deaths. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case.

This moron opened it at a low altitude, which likely meant cabin pressure wasn’t an issue.

Passenger opens door on Asiana Airlines flight, but fortunately, the plane didn’t suffer a catastrophic incident. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

While that was the case, I’m sure that didn’t stop many people from needing to change their underwear after this incident. Finally, all bets should be off if anyone causes trouble on a plane. If someone makes a rush for the cockpit or a door, it should be an automatic green light for everyone else to take them out. Nobody is coming to save you until the plane is back on the ground. That means you have to act. Sitting around won’t save anyone. Fortunately for these passengers, they dodged a major bullet.