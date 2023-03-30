San Francisco Giants Legend Arson Judge Arrives To Yankee Stadium For MLB Opening Day

Videos by OutKick

The biggest storyline of the MLB offseason revolved around the future of 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. After spending his entire career with the Yankees and blossoming into the biggest star in the game, and best — non-juiced — home run hitter in MLB history, the 30-year-old became a free agent.

There was a lot of speculation about where Judge might end up, but he always made it clear that he didn’t want to play anywhere but in New York. In the end, that’s where he ended up.

Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract, the third-largest in MLB history, in December.

Before the two sides reached an agreement, though, New York Post columnist, MLB Network insider and WFAN Radio host Jon Heyman reported that Judge appeared to be headed to the Giants. Just not Aaron Judge, Arson Judge.

Heyman ended up deleting his tweet, but the internet lives forever. His typo, and ultimately incorrect report, will go down as one of the funniest moments in MLB offseason history.

Arson Judge is forever a legend in San Francisco despite never stepping up to the plate. He has not been heard from since December 6, 2022.

Until Thursday.

As 2023 Opening Day got underway, the Yankees hosted the Giants in the Bronx. It pit the team with whom Heyman said that Judge was going to sign against the team with whom Judge actually signed.

And hours before first pitch, Arson came out of hiding. He arrived to the ballpark to face off against the Jekyll to his Hyde.

No way we have an Arson Judge jersey already LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/A5HE2cLDeJ — Chris👺👹 (@ChrisY0201) March 30, 2023

Guy is gonna he famous today pic.twitter.com/Ojf5UbqYPv — Matt Lawless (@lawlessmatt3) March 30, 2023

Credit to the New York-living (or visiting?) Giants fan for his impeccable sense of humor. Also, shoutout to that guy for having $149.99 (plus taxes) to spend on a gag jersey, unless he went through China.

Aaron ended up hitting a home run in his first at-bat with the new contract.

Arson is somewhere in the stands, probably crushing an Opening Day brewski.