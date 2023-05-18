Arrow McLaren IndyCar Drivers Talk Peeing In The Cockpit

Videos by OutKick

It’s a question that comes up a lot from people who don’t follow racing all that closely. What happens when the driver has to pee? Well, IndyCar team Arrow McLaren asked their drivers about taking a leak in the cockpit. One of those drivers was all too eager to say that he had… multiple times this season alone.

It’s the month of May. That means that IndyCar teams are at Indianapolis Motor Speedway gearing up for the greatest spectacle in racing, the Indianapolis 500.

That’s a long time. So, when teams aren’t on track or dialing in their set-ups there’s time to make some social media content.

McLaren assembled its 4 drivers for the Indy 500 — Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi, and Tony Kanaan — to ask them some questions. They were asked if they approved of whatever had been brought up. Things like swearing on the radio or wearing skinny jeans. If they did, they held up a green flag; if they didn’t, they threw up a red one.

Well, they were asked if it was okay to pee in the car. While three of the four raised red flags, O’Ward’s green flag shot up.

Pato O’Ward Admitted To Serieal Cockpit Peeing

“Oh, green flag,” O’Ward said. This 24-year-old Mexican — who is currently second in the championship standings — drew some disgust from his teammates.

“You’re disgusting,” 2013 Indy 500 winner Kanaan said.

“You pee in the car?” Rossi — the 2019 Indy 500 champ asked.

O’Ward said that indeed he had.

“Three times in the year for sure,” O’Ward said.

Now, I’m not sure how closely you’ve been following the NTT IndyCar Series, but there have only been 5 races so far this season.

If O’Ward is limiting his mid-race bladder relieving to once per race, then he’s done it in 60% of races this season.

All of us at OutKick would like to send our best to whoever is responsible for washing the firesuits at Arrow Mclaren…

The cockpit of Pato O’Ward’s No.5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet has already been through a lot this season, and there have only been 5 races. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

McLaren’s Other Drivers Admitted They Had Tried But Couldn’t Get The Job Done

O’Ward didn’t have an ounce of shame about letting loose in the cockpit, but his teammates couldn’t even grasp the logistics of how he did it.

“How do you do it?” Rossi asked, with Kanaan also jumping in to add that it seems difficult to pull off with the way drivers are strapped into the car,

“Man, when you’ve gotta go, you go, bro,” O’Ward said, which is probably the correct answer.

Rosenqvist said there was no way he could do it, as did Rossi. However, one of the others copped to the fact that he has tried to take a mid-race leak and just couldn’t pull it off.

“I’ll be honest,” Rossi said. “I’ve tried and can’t.”

That’s fair, stage fright seems justified. I mean, with in-car cameras and having to face your team during the post-race debrief. Plus, it’s probably hard to relax when you’re going around IMS at over 220 mph.

Hey, I get it though. The Indy 500 can be a long race, especially if there are a lot of — no pun intended — yellow flags.

