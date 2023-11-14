Arrest Made In On-Ice Death Of Hockey Player Adam Johnson, Suspect Not Named

Videos by OutKick

British police have arrested a man in connection to the on-ice death of Nottingham Panthers hockey player Adam Johnson.

The suspect’s name was not officially released by authorities.

Following Johnson’s death in late October, speculation surfaced that Sheffield hockey player Matt Petgrave, whose skate sliced Johnson in the neck during the game, could potentially be charged. Whether he is the person who has been arrested is currently unknown.

After Johnson had been cut on the ice, video showed Johnson trying to skate off before collapsing as blood covered the ice. He was later pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

South Yorkshire Police released a statement today confirming that the man was arrested “on suspicion of manslaughter,” confirming that his death was “a result of a fatal neck injury.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO:

NHL player Adam Johnson (29) died on live TV after Matt Petgrave slashed his throat with his skate



Petgrave has a history of bad behavior in the EIHL, including racking up the most penalty minutes (2022-2023 season) and getting booted out of games



The media quickly has declared… pic.twitter.com/dXW6iuuThP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2023

ADAM JOHNSON ALSO PLAYED WITH THE PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances. We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation,” police said.

On Monday, Petgrave received a standing ovation when Sheffield played their first game since Johnson’s death. Petgrave was not dressed for the game.

Adam Johnson is remembered before a Pittsburgh Penguins game after passing away due to a horrific skate injury. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

OutKick will continue to update this story as more details and the suspect’s name become available.