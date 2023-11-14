Arrest Made In On-Ice Death Of Hockey Player Adam Johnson, Suspect Not Named

Videos by OutKick
British police have arrested a man in connection to the on-ice death of Nottingham Panthers hockey player Adam Johnson.
The suspect’s name was not officially released by authorities.
Following Johnson’s death in late October, speculation surfaced that Sheffield hockey player Matt Petgrave, whose skate sliced Johnson in the neck during the game, could potentially be charged. Whether he is the person who has been arrested is currently unknown.
After Johnson had been cut on the ice, video showed Johnson trying to skate off before collapsing as blood covered the ice. He was later pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
South Yorkshire Police released a statement today confirming that the man was arrested “on suspicion of manslaughter,” confirming that his death was “a result of a fatal neck injury.”
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO:
ADAM JOHNSON ALSO PLAYED WITH THE PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances. We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation,” police said.
On Monday, Petgrave received a standing ovation when Sheffield played their first game since Johnson’s death. Petgrave was not dressed for the game.
OutKick will continue to update this story as more details and the suspect’s name become available.
One CommentLeave a Reply
It’s about F’ing time! But I have zero hope for justice in Canada. Also, when do the protests start?