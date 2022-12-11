Army, Navy Football Snap 16-Year ‘Under’ Betting Streak In Wild Fashion As America’s Game Ends With History

For the first time in 17 years, Army and Navy football exceeded the expected point total in America’s Game. The ‘Over’ hit and snapped a lengthy streak in remarkable fashion.

Neither the Midshipmen nor the Black Knights roster consists of four-star or five-star recruits. They are made up of young men who are willing to die for their country and, while they may not be the most highly-ranked football prospects, they are as powerful as any school in the country.

There is nothing quite like the Army-Navy Game. (Photos by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

As a result, both service academies run the triple option offense. They hold possession and pound the rock down their opponents’ throats, one yard at a time.

Thus, when they get together every year on the first Saturday of December, not many points are scored. That is factored into the betting total, but it is rarely low enough.

For 16 consecutive years, from 2005 to 2021, the ‘Under’ cashed. No matter what the total might have been, Army and Navy scored less points than the projected total.

And it was not particularly close. There were only five instances of America’s Game getting to within one touchdown of a push in the last 16 matchups:

2010: Navy beat Army 31-17, 4.5 points short of the 52.5-point total. 2011: Navy beat Army 27-21, 7.5 points short of the 55.5-point total. 2013: Navy beat Army 34-7, eight points short of the 49-point total. 2019: Navy beat Army 31-7, four points short of the 42-point total. 2021: Navy beat Army 17-13, six points short of the 36-point total.

Needless to say, the Under has been a lock for nearly two decades.

And that was the case again during Saturday’s 123rd Army-Navy Game — until it wasn’t.

Coming into the game, the Over/Under total was set at 32.5 on DraftKings. It closed at 32.

Navy got on the board first with a field goal in the second quarter. Army answered with a 31-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown.

Neither team scored again through the first 11 minutes of the third quarter. The Under was well on its way to hitting, even after the Midshipmen broke things open with a 77-yard touchdown.

ANTON HALL IS GONE!

NAVY TAKES THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/PU3cnALwr3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022

It looked really good as 10-7 score held while the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter. However, a Black Knights field goal tied the game at 10 with under two minutes left.

Quinn Maretzki coming up CLUTCH.



Tie game with 1:53 to play. pic.twitter.com/fyxcBXHvyB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022

Navy could not respond and, for the first time in history, America’s Game went to overtime. The Under was still very much in play with just 20 points scored.

And then Army scored on the first play of overtime. 27 points.

WHAT A WAY TO START OVERTIME.



ARMY LEADS. pic.twitter.com/9fbKwqmEYD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022

For the Under streak to continue, the Midshipmen needed not to score.

And then the unthinkable happened.

Navy did not complete a single pass through the first 60 minutes of play. It went 0-for-2 on pass attempts in regulation.

On their first offensive play of overtime, the Midshipmen completed their first pass of the game and it went for six. The Under was dead.

The first completion of the day for Navy is a touchdown in overtime.



INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/1N77ZhdLoP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022

In the end, Army beat Navy 20-17, for a total of 37. The ‘Over’ hit by 4.5/5 points and the streak died.