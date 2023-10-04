Hotel Rooms Booked By Army-Navy Fans And Service Members Reportedly Being Taken By Massachusetts To House Migrants

Videos by OutKick

A large number of service members and military veterans who booked hotel rooms for the Army-Navy football game at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts later this fall are having their reservations canceled in order to house migrant families and illegal aliens.

To put it bluntly, people who are or have served the United States are being kicked to the curb for people who illegally made their way into the country.

Joe Battenfeld of the Boston Herald was the first to report the incredibly unpatriotic story after talking with a travel agent who handled hotel bookings for military families.

According to the travel agent, at least 70 rooms across three hotels were “taken back” by the hotel management company after the state of Massachusetts was recently contracted to put migrants in the hotels.

A spokeswoman for a hotel management company that operates the Comfort Inn in Foxboro and several other hotels near Gillette Stadium confirmed that rooms were being taken back for what she described as “refugees.” She was “delighted to confirm” that the hotel was taking in the new guests.

Massachusetts Gov. Mura Healey (D) recently declared a state of emergency because of the influx of migrants into the state. Gov. Healey’s state has a “right to shelter” law in place which ensures a place to stay for the homeless and any migrants.

According to the Herald, the state has been contracting with dozens of hotels across the state to give hotel rooms to hundreds of migrant families.

Taking Away Hotel Rooms From Service Men And Women Is Disgraceful

The Army-Navy game is much more than a football game. The game serves as a moment for military veterans, service academy members, graduates, and proud Americans to come together and be recognized on a national stage, which is something the United States doesn’t do enough of.

The Army-Navy game being impacted by illegal aliens should not be a thing. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thousands upon thousands of young Americans, their families and the families before them pile into a football stadium to take a three-hour break from their military-focused reality.

There is no sporting event that is more patriotic than the Army-Navy game. It’s beyond shameful that anyone tied to the game and its traditions is having to scramble for a place to stay while hotel rooms are being handed out to folks who largely don’t even know that the game exists.