Army football is establishing its dominance over Air Force and Navy one potty break at a time. The Black Knights are peeing on their opponents, kind of.

Army, Navy and Air Force are foes who share a common goal.

Rivalries amongst the United States service academies are the most unique in college football. Although they battle it out on the gridiron as fierce competitors, the athletes on the field and students in the stands are all united under the same cause.

Once their time in college comes to a close, they will all — no matter the branch of military — serve amongst one another in combat. They are all brothers and sisters at the end of the day, willing to put their lives on the line for their country.

It is an admirable, honorable trait that brings a profound, mutual respect between each of the academies. However, that does not mean the beef is not real.

There is no lack of passion when Army, Air Force and Navy get together.

At the U.S. Military Academy West Point, better known as Army, the rivalry also extends off of the field. Specifically, it follows fans into the bathroom.

Whenever someone use the men’s room at Michie Stadium, they have no choice but to urinate on their opponents— literally. Navy and Air Force’s logos are stuck on each of the urinal mats, serving as a reminder of where you are and who you are with.

For the service academies, every single day is a rivalry day. Even in the most private places… pic.twitter.com/YAIyAby4eU — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 7, 2022

Although Army is not very good this year, anything can happen in rivalry games. The Black Knights will host the Falcons on the first Saturday in November and will face the Midshipmen in December, as is tradition. Those games are still a few weeks away, but the urinal mats set the tone year-round.