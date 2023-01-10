Army Athletic Trainer Named Conference Player Of The Week After Life Saving Actions At Hockey Game

Army hockey player Eric Huss suffered a serious cut to his neck after being caught by an inadvertent skate in a game against Sacred Heart. He’s expected to make a full recovery thanks to team trainer Rachel Leahy who acted swiftly when she saw blood coming from the player’s neck.

Leahy, the senior associate athletic trainer at West Point, was recognized as the Atlantic Conference’s player of the week for her heroic efforts.

“Leahy was the first person to Huss after the forward was cut by an inadvertent skate blade and remained by his side to control the bleeding from the time they left the ice until Huss arrived at the hospital and entered the emergency room,” the conference’s statement read.

“Huss underwent surgery Thursday evening to close the wound and is expected to make a full recovery from his injury.”

Our Player of the Week didn't record a point or a minute of TOI.



Army ATC Rachel Leahy's quick actions Thursday kept a serious injury from becoming catastrophic. There was no bigger play made in college hockey this week.



Thank you, Rachel.



📰 https://t.co/VaeXvhO2as#AHA20 pic.twitter.com/IBuWRN5dWS — Atlantic Hockey (@Atlantic_Hockey) January 9, 2023

Army took time to honor Leahy prior to puck drop against Providence on Sunday. She received a standing ovation from the crowd and Huss himself thanked her for saving his life in a pregame video.

Army hockey athletic trainer Rachel Leahy honored before today’s game against Providence.



Leahy applied immediate first aid to Black Knights’ Eric Huss who injured by inadvertent skate to his neck vs. Sacred Heart Jan. 5



In pregame video, Huss thanked Leahy for saving his life pic.twitter.com/UlT6QsWl15 — Black Knight Nation (@BKKnightNation) January 8, 2023

After Huss arrived at the hospital and underwent successful surgery, doctors explained that Leahy legitimately saved the young man’s life.

“The doctors said he had five to ten minutes more if what hadn’t been done, and he hadn’t gotten to the hospital, he would not be here today,” Army head coach Brian Riley told Fox News.

“She leaped over the bench – over the boards – and had a towel. [Leahy] wrapped the towel around, put her hand on the artery – her finger — and with her other hand she was squeezing the wound together,” Riley said.

“And she did not let go from that moment until they got to the hospital.”

Huss returned to West Point on Friday following his surgery the day prior and was able to be around the team, and Leahy, on Saturday.