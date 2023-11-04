Arkansas Hilariously Trolls Florida With Viral Meme After First Win In The Swamp

Videos by OutKick

For the first time ever, the Arkansas Razorbacks have taken down the Florida Gators in The Swamp.

The 39-36 overtime win ended a six-game skid for the Razorbacks and finally gave their fans something to cheer about.

But perhaps an even bigger W goes to Arkansas’ social media team — who celebrated the win with a viral meme of a very large shirtless man kung fu kicking an alligator in the face.

Won't back down pic.twitter.com/CSAgYjZ2z7 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 4, 2023

That original image widely circulated social media on Sept. 30 when a user on X shared it with the caption, “I wanna know the backstory to this.”

That post garnered 19 million views, and social media users affectionately dubbed the man, “Gumbo Slice.” But I hate to burst your bubble: The image is AI generated.

Saturday’s scoreboard, though, is very real. And the Gators probably do feel like they’ve been kicked in the face. The now 3-6 Razorbacks snapped Florida’s six-game home winning streak and potentially knocked them out of bowl contention.

You need six wins to be bowl eligible. And Florida (5-4) is staring down a rough schedule for its final three games. They have No. 13 LSU in Baton Rouge, 14th-ranked Missouri on the road, and then they host No. 4 Florida State. It’s a daunting stretch in which Billy Napier’s squad will likely be double-digit underdogs in each game.

A WIN IN GAINESVILLE pic.twitter.com/JtjHacjwZ8 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 4, 2023

And they had their chances against the Hogs.

Despite Arkansas’ early two-touchdown lead, Florida rallied and took advantage of several short fields to take the lead in the second half. They had it, but Trey Smack missed the 44-yard field goal attempt to win it for UF at the end of regulation.

Just an overall disappointing loss against a team that was previously winless in SEC play.

In other words, Gumbo Slice can take a break. The Florida Gators are kicking themselves.

