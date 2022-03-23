A Hog Statue Outside Of Sam Pittman’s Lake House? Seems About Right

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman decided he needed a little work done outside his Lake Hamilton house. Thanks to a pretty creative artist, now whenever folks drive by his house on the water, they’ll know exactly which one belongs to him.

The head coach of the Razorbacks didn’t just plant a few flowers or build a really cool party deck. Nope, he decided to take things one step further. He had a Razorback fountain statue built on his property, right in front of the house. Now this might seem a bit odd for some folks, but if you’re the head coach of Arkansas, you either go big or go home.

A huge thank you to my friend Brandon White for such a wonderful job! #thehogisstrong #turnthatdamnjukeboxon pic.twitter.com/ETHlM38bs7 — Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) March 21, 2022

The Razorbacks are coming off a 9-4 season, finishing the year off with a win over Penn State in the OutBack Bowl, sending a clear message that he’s building something special in Fayetteville. When Pittman sat down with Connor O’Gara from Saturday Down South over a week ago, he emphasized how proud he is of the direction this program is headed.

“I do think that there is an air of confidence that we have, and air of ‘we are disrespected,’ an air of blue chip, an air of lunch pail, however you want to look at it. We are all in it together. I wasn’t the first choice here. I’ve got something to prove. I’ve got something to prove to the state of Arkansas that they hired the right coach. Our kids have something to prove, that we’re not the old Arkansas, that we’re one that you don’t want to play.

“And we’re not there yet, but we’re headed there. And then I said it when I first came here, ‘We want to make the people of Arkansas proud of the football team.'”

With the return of K.J. Jefferson at quarterback and a talented group on defense, the Razorbacks should be ranked in the top 25 to start the 2022 season. This team trended in the right direction in 2021, so continuing to build upon some of the big wins of last season will be a major priority over the next few weeks of spring practice.

With his new Razorback statue in the front yard, Sam Pittman continues to embrace the culture of Arkansas and the duties of leading the Hogs.