Electric, Record-Setting Arkansas Crowd Roasted For Embarrassingly Unseasoned ‘Swag Surf’

Arkansas gymnastics beat LSU for the first time since 2012 on Saturday night in front of a record-breaking crowd at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. However, in the process, its fanbase got absolutely torched for its poor attempt at a ‘Swag Surf.’

Fans packed into the gym for program’s first-ever sellout crowd (7,147) to watch the Razorbacks beat the Tigers by a margin of less than .250 of a point.

First sellout. New Barnhill attendance record. New program high score.



WOOO PIG, Y'ALL. 🐗 pic.twitter.com/Mh28XLFi3w — Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) January 28, 2023

The No. 23-ranked Hogs outscored the sixth-ranked visitors on three events en route to the final. It was freshman phenom Lauren Williams who stole the show on Floor.

THAT girl. Absolutely that girl. pic.twitter.com/uAmqD2e8b4 — Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) January 28, 2023

Norah Flatley dominated on the bars.

Cally Swaney went crazy on the beam.

As Arkansas hosted the Top-25 matchup, the crowd at Barnhill was absolutely electric.

How cool is this? First Barnhill sellout in Gymnastics history.



First routine isn’t until 8 and every seat is almost filled. Gymbacks taking on LSU! pic.twitter.com/ZVipohHi19 — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) January 28, 2023

Not a single seat in the venue was empty once the first routine got underway.

Barnhill back in its glory days. Beautiful pic.twitter.com/YmDRJUqDxn — fq Arkansas (@fqArkansas) January 28, 2023

The band was rocking.

Playing for a @RazorbackGym win in front of a sold out Barnhill? We recommend it. #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/uXBKZFEc1m — University of Arkansas Bands (@uarkbands) January 28, 2023

And the calling of the Hogs was deafening.

A sold out Barnhill Hog Call is BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3TQq7Iw90K — Blake Taylor (@blaketaylor1112) January 28, 2023

While the atmosphere was incredible on Saturday night, Razorbacks fans need some help with their Swag Surf. It was a pathetic showing.

If you are somehow unfamiliar with the ‘Swag Surf,’ it is a trend started in 2009.

The smash hit is often played at sporting events to get the crowd hype, and it does.

It’s on fire here pic.twitter.com/bGzcGyPtwm — Jason Caldwell (@ITATJason) November 17, 2019

Cam Newton led a Swag Surf at Howard earlier this year.

Even former UNC head basketball coach Roy Williams knows what’s up!

The fine folks in Fayetteville, on the other hand, need some work.

They got absolutely flambéed for their poor display.

That’s a whole lotta salt and no pepper. — Razorbacks (@Razorbacks2022) January 28, 2023

It’s so unseasoned 🤣 — ClarkStreetBaby (@ClarkStreetBaby) January 28, 2023

Other comments read:

Swagless Surfing

This is neither swag nor surfin

That’s not how you swag su… nvm man smfh

Not a single swag was surfed

This ain’t surfin, y’all driving the bus

Credit to Arkansas’ crowd for showing up and showing out. There is some serious work to be done on the Swag Surf though…