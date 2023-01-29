Electric, Record-Setting Arkansas Crowd Roasted For Embarrassingly Unseasoned ‘Swag Surf’

updated

Arkansas gymnastics beat LSU for the first time since 2012 on Saturday night in front of a record-breaking crowd at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. However, in the process, its fanbase got absolutely torched for its poor attempt at a ‘Swag Surf.’

Fans packed into the gym for program’s first-ever sellout crowd (7,147) to watch the Razorbacks beat the Tigers by a margin of less than .250 of a point.

The No. 23-ranked Hogs outscored the sixth-ranked visitors on three events en route to the final. It was freshman phenom Lauren Williams who stole the show on Floor.

Norah Flatley dominated on the bars.

Cally Swaney went crazy on the beam.

As Arkansas hosted the Top-25 matchup, the crowd at Barnhill was absolutely electric.

Not a single seat in the venue was empty once the first routine got underway.

The band was rocking.

And the calling of the Hogs was deafening.

While the atmosphere was incredible on Saturday night, Razorbacks fans need some help with their Swag Surf. It was a pathetic showing.

If you are somehow unfamiliar with the ‘Swag Surf,’ it is a trend started in 2009.

The smash hit is often played at sporting events to get the crowd hype, and it does.

@auburnfootball

THE WHOLE STUDENT SECTION WAS SWAG SURFIN💥

♬ original sound – Auburn Football

Cam Newton led a Swag Surf at Howard earlier this year.

Cam Newton Leads Super Lit ‘Swag Surf’ After Randomly Popping Up At HBCU Homecoming

Even former UNC head basketball coach Roy Williams knows what’s up!

Legendary Basketball Coach Roy Williams Swag Surfin’ With His Wife At UNC Is Ultimate Retirement Goals

The fine folks in Fayetteville, on the other hand, need some work.

They got absolutely flambéed for their poor display.

Other comments read:

  • Swagless Surfing
  • This is neither swag nor surfin
  • That’s not how you swag su… nvm man smfh
  • Not a single swag was surfed
  • This ain’t surfin, y’all driving the bus

Credit to Arkansas’ crowd for showing up and showing out. There is some serious work to be done on the Swag Surf though…

