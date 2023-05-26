Arkansas QB Kade Renfro Removed From Team Amid Social Media Accusations Of Sexual Assault

Videos by OutKick

Accusations on social media of sexual assault and harassment pointed at Arkansas quarterback Kade Renfro that surfaced Thursday have not led to an arrest as of yet, but he is off the football team.

“Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University’s Title IX office of the allegations. The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team,” the Arkansas athletic department said in a statement released Thursday. “We have notified the relevant offices on our campus.”

Kade Renfro’s Began Career At Ole Miss

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has had no comment on Renfro, a junior from Stephenville, Texas. Renfro missed all of the 2022 season with a knee injury. He transferred to Arkansas from Ole Miss following the 2021 season, which he also missed with a knee injury. Renfro signed with Ole Miss before the 2020 season as a three-star prospect and was red-shirted.

Former Arkansas and Ole Miss quarterback Kade Renfro played at Stephenville High in Stephenville, Texas. (Getty Images).

The accusations of sexual assault and harassment against Renfro appeared on an anonymous Instagram account early this week with photos of a woman with multiple bruises, according to CBS Sports. The Instagram account said the harassment happened over multiple years. The account has been removed, as has Renfro’s social media accounts. No charges have been filed against Renfro.

Renfro was previously listed as the Razorbacks’ fourth-team quarterback behind senior returning starter K.J. Jefferson, junior transfer from North Carolina Jacolby Criswell and senior Cade Fortin, who backed Jefferson up last season.