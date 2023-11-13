Some Arkansas Bench Players Watched Christmas Movie During Halftime Of Blowout Loss To Auburn

Videos by OutKick

A handful of Arkansas bench players weren’t too concerned about Auburn beating the daylights out of them this past weekend.

The Tigers ran the Razorbacks off the field 48-10, and it was 27-3 when the teams headed to the locker room for halftime.

You’re probably thinking some serious adjustments were discussed as Sam Pittman fights to keep his job, being that his seat is scorching hot.

Well, most of the team was likely getting torn to shreds for the 24-point deficit, but multiple young players were focused on a Tom Hanks classic. How do we know?

A video from a secondary locker room containing guys who apparently don’t see the field leaked showing several players watching “The Polar Express,” according to SI.com.

Take a look and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead.com.

Arkansas’ halftime adjustments included watching a holiday classic https://t.co/TxPt8OpUY1 pic.twitter.com/Bep02oj8MG — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) November 12, 2023

Mason Choate later reported the now-viral video of players watching a Christmas movie instead of focusing on the game was filmed in the redshirt locker room.

That hardly makes it better. I don’t care if you’re in the bathroom, there’s no reason to be watching a movie during a game. One, it’s not even Thanksgiving yet. Why is anyone watching a Christmas movie? Two, Arkansas is awful and the optics are brutal. Three, who was stupid enough to film this and then text it to someone where it leaked?

The video of Arkansas players watching the Polar Express on TV during the Auburn game came from the redshirt locker room, which is not attached to the main locker room, a team rep told HawgBeat. — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 12, 2023

Arkansas players bench players watch Christmas movie during loss.

Sam Pittman is out here fighting for his damn career with the Razorbacks, the team is now 3-7, and a video is going viral showing some of his younger players watching “The Polar Express.”

Again, it doesn’t matter if it was the redshirt locker room, the training room, the bathroom or the showers. If you’re watching a movie while a game is happening, then the coach has to simply assume you don’t care. Is there any better way to guarantee you never see the field than watching a movie during halftime?

Imagine if Nick Saban was down 24 at half and walked in and saw even JUST ONE player watching a Christmas movie. Hell, imagine if he saw the waterboy texting a co-ed about plans for after the game? How much would you want to be a fly on the wall for that reaction? Any real football fan would say a lot.

Also, is having a redshirt locker room normal in college football? Is having a freshman area normal? I’ve never heard of that, if it is, is there no supervision? This reminds me of when I played high school basketball (I was downright terrible), and the bench squad just constantly messed around. We couldn’t have cared less as the guys in the rotation actually took care of business.

Same vibes, folks. Same vibes, but to our credit, we never lost. A lot easier to get away with shenanigans when you’re not getting embarrassed in front of the entire country.

Some Arkansas bench players watch “The Polar Express” during the team’s blowout loss to Auburn. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

If you’re going to fire up a Christmas movie during a game, at least pick something a shade better. Go with “Christmas Vacation.” Still not the appropriate time to watch any movie, but at least the Chevy Chase flick is worth the risk. What’s the proper reaction to this situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: My pregame meal for high school basketball was Butterfingers and Mountain Dew shortly before tip. That’s how little effort I put into it. I probably would have fit in well with the Arkansas bench!