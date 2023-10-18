Arkansas Man Had Sex With Stuffed Animal In His ‘Rocking’ Car: Police

Videos by OutKick

Can an Arkansas man not bang his stuffed animal in the comfort of his car anymore? What has this world become?

According to news station KAIT, 55-year-old Theodore Morgavan was hammering away at a stuffed animal on October 8 around 12:45 a.m. when a Baxter County sheriff’s deputy caught this hornball in the act at the Midway Store and Lock in Baxter, Arkansas. The arrest affidavit states that Morgavan’s vehicle was “rocking” as the man was “having sex with a stuffed animal.”

Now, this is where Teddy gets himself in some trouble because in this part of Arkansas that’s considered public indecency, and cops have probable cause to see if you’re jacked up on drugs.

It turns out the Baxter County deputy found some meth and some drug paraphernalia to do some drugs, which is also illegal in this part of the state. So between the drugs, the weed pipes and a syringe, plus the banging of the stuffed animal, the police had no choice but to take Theodore down to the station for a mugshot and a viral arrest report that will have him in the Google Search engine for a number of years.

The man — I know, I know…innocent until proven guilty — was BANGING a stuffed animal. That’s the type of Internet content that doesn’t come along very often, and when it does, it makes headlines around the world.

Let’s just say the algorithm is not in Ted’s favor here.

Not the stuffed animal Theodore was caught banging. / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time cops have caught weirdos banging away with stuffed animals. In 2019, Florida cops caught a man “dry humping’ an Olaf stuffed animal inside a Target. That suspect put Olaf back on a shelf before grabbing a “large unicorn stuffed animal” and hammering away at that one.

Then there’s the 2012 case of an Ohio man who was caught multiple times having sex with stuffed animals including a Paddington Bear that was worked over.