Arkansas Thinks Winning Liberty Bowl And Going 7-6 Is Worthy Of A Ring

Arkansas is apparently incredibly proud of last season.
The Razorbacks finished the regular season 6-6 and beat 6-6 Kansas in the Liberty Bowl to close out the year 7-6.
It was by all metrics and measurements a very average year. By definition, when you’re around .500, you’re average. In America, being mediocre doesn’t generally get rewarded.
Well, that is unless you’re a member of the 2022 Arkansas Razorbacks team.
Arkansas unveils rings for winning the Liberty Bowl.
The Razorbacks aren’t just happy with going 7-6, but are so happy the team will get rings for beating a .500 Kansas team in the Liberty Bowl.
Nothing says having high expectations as a program like rewarding finishing one game above .500.
Arkansas fans should demand better.
It’s one thing for a traditionally terrible program to celebrate being average and winning a meaningless bowl game.
For example, Kansas had its best season since 2008. If they want to take a lot of pride in winning six games and finishing the regular season .500, go for it.
The Jayhawks have been a joke traditionally. Arkansas is an SEC program. While the Razorbacks have suffered some rough seasons over the past decade, expectations should be much higher.
Arkansas won nine games back in 2021. It’s not like the Razorbacks haven’t recently tasted success. That’s why rewarding a 7-6 season is such a bizarre move.
You think Alabama would be pumped if the team finished 7-6? Fans would be calling for Nick Saban to be fired, and he’s the greatest coach in college football history.
A program’s attitude is a direct reflection of expectations. Apparently, expectations aren’t all that high in Fayetteville. That’s simply not the spirit that put a man on the moon and won consecutive World Wars!
Those rings will likely impress Hooters waitresses in Texarkana … somewhere Frank Broyles is weeping.