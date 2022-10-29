Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson is hard to bring down. He is a very big fella.

Jefferson, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, stands 6-foot-3, 242 pounds. To put his size in perspective, the quarterback across from him on Saturday — Auburn’s Robby Ashford — is also 6-foot-3, but a whole 30 pounds lighter.

When Jefferson is in the open field, it requires more than one hat to the ball to bring him down. He lifts weights and he wants you to know that he lifts weights.

Needless to say, trying to tackle Jefferson is not an easy task. The Tigers learned that lesson very early on as they lost to the Arkansas and fell to 3-5 on the year.

About five minutes into the second quarter, Jefferson dropped back to pass. When the pocket quickly collapsed, he stepped up and took off up the middle, slipping through the outstretched arms of one diving Auburn defender.

As Jefferson continued toward the goal line, he threw a vicious stiff arm on another Auburn defender, kept his legs churning through another would-be tackle and scored. And then he went savage mode.

To celebrate the Arkansas touchdown, Jefferson walked further into the end zone, looked over to the Tigers’ student section, and hit them with Cam Newton’s famous Superman celebration.

Ain't stoppin that pic.twitter.com/z7iS72wHPn — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 29, 2022

Newton, of course, went to Auburn, so it was blatant disrespect from Jefferson. He knew exactly what he was doing and knew exactly the reaction it would spark from the home fanbase.

Here’s another look at the violent stiff-arm:

Now, if Arkansas had gone on to lose, Jefferson’s Superman celly would have been incredibly embarrassing. But it didn’t. The Hogs stomped the Tigers and Jefferson had a solid day with over 230 yards passing and a touchdown without an interception, adding 45 yards and two scores on the ground.