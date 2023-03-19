Videos by OutKick

It was hard to miss Arkansas basketball’s March Madness celebration on Saturday night. The No. 8 seed Razorbacks took down the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks and head coach Eric Musselman proceeded to go absolutely nuts.

It was an impressive comeback win for the lower-seeded SEC program after leading the game for just one minute and 43 seconds— total. The emotions were running high.

Davonte Davis gets emotional after defeating No. 1 Kansas ❤️ @RazorbackMBB pic.twitter.com/Wa8OHa6jN4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2023

Musselman got absolutely drenched as soon as he got back to the locker room and joined his team. The party was on and the 58-year-old electric factory could not have been more soaked.

SEEDS AIN'T NOTHIN BUT A NUMBER pic.twitter.com/zF6N6CBp5n — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 19, 2023

The win marks Arkansas’ third-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance in Musselman’s fourth year at the helm in Fayetteville. His first year saw the NCAA Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19 after winning 20 games during the regular season.

The win also marked the Razorbacks’ second postseason win over the Jayhawks in a span of three months. They own their northwestern neighbors!

Arkansas’ first win over Kansas came on the gridiron.

Arkansas beat Kansas 55-53 in triple overtime in the Liberty Bowl on December 28, 2022. Serving as a reminder of its recent win over the Big-12 opponents, some of the Razorbacks staffers presented a subtle troll in pregame.

Coincidence or not (definitely not), they wore Liberty Bowl gear for the March Madness matchup. It nearly ended up coming back to bite them, as the Jayhawks blew a 12-point lead, but the win made the jacket choice just that much more savage.

Some Arkansas staffers wearing Liberty Bowl pullovers … this is in the FWIW department. pic.twitter.com/RcYESGM48B — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 18, 2023

In addition, the debate as to how to pronounce the two states is over for the foreseeable future.

Arkansas is pronounced Arkan-saw. Kansas used to be pronounced Kan-zuhs. Not anymore!

Arkansas owns Kansas, which is now pronounced Kan-saw. Thems the rules!

IT'S PRONOUNCED KANSAW pic.twitter.com/iTga280Dy2 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 18, 2023

Musselman, whose shirt has returned, and Arkansas will play again on Thursday. It will face either St. Mary’s or UConn in the Sweet 16.