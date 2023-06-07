Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek Throws Shade At Bobby Petrino, Says Sam Pittman Is Forbidden From Riding Motorcycles

Videos by OutKick

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has put the Razorbacks in a great spot when it comes to turning the program around, especially with what was left for him. Speaking of the past, AD Hunter Yurachek had a few jokes about former coach Bobby Petrino this week.

All of the fun went down at the State of Athletics luncheon yesterday, where athletic director Hunter Yuracehk spoke with boosters and sponsors about the health of athletics. It didn’t take long before the crowd wanted to hear about the current football program under Sam Pittman.

“We’re 45,000 on our way to 50,000 season tickets sold this year. That will be the most sold since the motorcycle accident,” Yurachek noted with a grin on his face. “Since the motorcycle accident we took a dip, but coach Pittman has us headed in the right direction. I have forbid him from getting on motorcycles by the way.”

Ok, this was actually pretty funny, with the subtle jab at former head coach Bobby Petrino. His time at Arkansas ended with a motorcycle crash and affair with a colleague.

Also, Hunter Yurachek took the funny route to say that Arkansas has sold the most season tickets since the Petrino era. If you’ve been living under a rock, Bobby Petrine is the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M now, working with Jimbo Fisher.

Football is doing jussssst fine.



He is true about one thing, Arkansas is in a much better spot. Thanks to Sam Pittman, the football program has become a threat again, especially behind quarterback KJ Jefferson. We are seeing a tough group along the line of scrimmage, while Pittman has done well on the recruiting trail.

In terms of Bobby Petrino, that situation will live on forever. After crashing his motorcycle and getting on-stage for what turned out to be one of the wildest press conferences we’ve ever seen, reports started to surface that he wasn’t alone on the bike.

April 3, 2012; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorback head coach Bobby Petrino speaks at a press conference at Razorback Stadium following a motorcycle accident he sustained on April 1. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-US PRESSWIRE

A staffer that Petrino had hand-picked, Jessica Dorrell, was student-athlete coordinator for the Arkansas football and had started her job a week before the crash. Turns out, she was married to the director of swimming and diving operations at Arkansas.

As you remember, it did not end well for Petrino. He was involved in the crash on April 1st and fired on April 10th. But the photos from his first press conference will certainly be talked about for decades to comes.