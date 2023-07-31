Arizona Possibly Preparing To Jump To The Big 12: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

It sounds like the Arizona Wildcats might be giving the Big 12 a serious look.

The PAC-12 is in massive trouble after the Colorado Buffaloes made the decision to leave the West Coast conference and return to the Big 12.

Some might have called it a shocking development, but it definitely wasn’t shocking for anyone paying attention. All the signs had been there for months that the Buffaloes were getting ready to cut and run.

Eventually, the program ran out of patience with George Kliavkoff’s inability to land a new media deal. Now, all eyes are on the other major brands in the PAC-12 to see what happens.

Well, it sounds like Arizona could be next up to get in a lifeboat and row away.

The future of the PAC-12 remains uncertain. Will Arizona leave the conference? (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Is Arizona joining the Big 12?

Greg Swaim, a Big 12 insider who nailed the Colorado reporting, tweeted Sunday that four different sources have told him the Wildcats will join the Big 12 and it’s a “done deal.”

Swaim reported a source told him the announcement could happen by Tuesday.

Tucsony tells us that Arizona to the #Big12 is now a "done deal" and "this will happen on or before Tuesday", which is consistent with what three others who follow Wildcats have told us. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/5wkkOxwjVW — SWAIM SHOW (@GSwaim) July 30, 2023

It’s important to note that once dominos start falling, there’s really no way to predict how quickly things could unravel.

The reports about Colorado finally pulling the trigger on leaving the PAC-12 dropped out of nowhere last Wednesday night and it was done by the next day.

It’s likely the same would happen for any other team considering leaving the PAC-12 for the Big 12.

Will Arizona leave the PAC-12 for the Big 12? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Wildcats leaving could kill the PAC-12.

The PAC-12 is currently clinging by its teeth to surviving. UCLA and USC will join the Big Ten next summer and Colorado will be in the Big 12.

There’s now just nine PAC-12 teams left. If Arizona, one of the top brands remaining, also leaves, then you could see the conference collapse in the immediate future.

The same applies to Washington and Oregon. If the Ducks, Wildcats or Huskies leave, then it becomes borderline impossible to see a situation where the PAC-12 survives.

Will Arizona join the Big 12? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The PAC-12’s drama seriously rivals that of a Cold War thriller. How are you not entertained? Fans will have to wait to see which domino falls next, but prepare for absolute chaos if it’s Arizona.