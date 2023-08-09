Ryder McCrann, Arizona State Sorority Girls Channel ‘Barbie’ In Recruitment Push

Videos by OutKick

Arizona State’s fall semester gets underway next week, which means it’s time for the sorority ladies to add new recruits to their rosters. And Delta Zeta, along with VP of recruitment, Ryder McCrann, are starting early.

McCrann and the ladies of Delta Zeta are proactively recruiting the next group of ASU students to wear their letters and they’re doing so with the help of Barbie.

The DZ girls posted a video to their chapter’s Instagram account in which all the ladies are wearing pink, some holding pink drinks, and all dancing to Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World,” from the box office blockbuster, Barbie.

“COME ON BARBIE LETS GO DZ,” reads the video’s caption.

I have no idea how the Arizona State football team will be this fall, but the early returns on the DZ sorority are that they look good.

True contenders.

ASU Sorority Readies Itself For Recruits

The Barbie-inspired video was part of the sorority’s recruitment push, which is obviously a priority at this point of the year. Fortunately for these Sun Devils coeds, their chapter is already firmly on the map with ASU students and plenty others.

ASU’s Delta Zeta chapter IG has more than 30k followers, and it’s easy to see why. They are content machines.

In addition to their popular IG account, the Arizona State DZ sorority girls have another 12,000 followers on TikTok. That’s the same spot where their Barbie-themed video originated and it has a measly 4.2 million views as of this morning.

Maybe the football recruitment staff ought to take a walk over to the sorority house to see how to get things done. On second thought, maybe that’s not such a good idea.

Ryder Leads The Charge

Spearheading the now-viral recruitment efforts of these ASU ladies is the above-mentioned Vice President of Recruitment, Ryder McCrann. This is just a guess, but she’s gotta be a marketing or communications major. And hell, just hand her the diploma now.

Just hand her the diploma now.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF