Arizona Restaurant Allegedly Warns Employees About Eagles Fans

An Arizona restaurant apparently felt the need to warn employees about Philadelphia Eagles fans.

The Eagles and Chiefs will play for the Super Bowl February 12 down in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium.

As we all know, Philly fans are notorious for getting wild. After beating the 49ers in the NFC title game, people immediately took the streets.

Eagles fans are notoriously passionate. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Well, a viral message from a restaurant manager or owner by the name of Bob Mayo is all over social media sharing a polite word of caution with his workers, according to multiple reports.

“If any of you are from Philly, please don’t take this the wrong way, but Philly fans are some of the most obnoxious, rude fans in the country 🙂 🙂 … As hospitality professionals we need to make sure we show them a great time and make sure we prepare ourselves with their brashness 🙂 They will probably be challenging but we will show them a great time,” the alleged message from Mayo read in part.

You can read the full post below.

Eagles fans are very passionate people.

I’m fairly confident I’ve ID’d the restaurant in Arizona this message came from, and will do my best to get confirmation. We NEED more takes from Bob Mayo about dealing with customers coming into town for the Super Bowl.

The Eagles will play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While we still can’t confirm the authenticity of the viral message, it’s definitely not wrong. Eagles fans are absolutely passionate and get a bit too fired up.

Some fans literally fell right through a bus stop while celebrating the win over the 49ers.

The gang gets hospitalized pic.twitter.com/G6q0jFvUNg — OutKick (@Outkick) January 30, 2023

Now, they’re going to flood into the Phoenix area, and you can 100% expect them to be incredibly rowdy. It’d be off-brand if Eagles fans showed up to Phoenix/Glendale and just remained totally calm.

No, that’s not what the internet wants to see. We want chaos. We want the city on the brink of war. That’s the kind of content people crave, and there’s little doubt Eagles fans will live up to expectations.

Best of luck to Bob Mayo and his employees. It certainly sounds like they’re bracing for the storm the Eagles are bringing.