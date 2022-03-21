Did Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin Touch A TCU Cheerleader’s Chest? You Make The Call

Did Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin take his hand and purposely touch a TCU cheerleader’s chest after the Wildcats’ 85-80 win over TCU Sunday night in San Diego? Video of Mathurin leaving the court has been circulating and definitely shows Mathurin’s hand either touching the TCU cheerleader’s chest or coming as close as possible to touching her chest.

Mathurin, who had a career-high 30 points after going 8 of 19 from the field and 11 of 13 from the free thrown line, hasn’t clarified the incident via his social media channels. And as of Monday morning, the University of Arizona hasn’t addressed the incident.

You make the call. Does Benn Mathurin inappropriately touch this TCU cheerleader?

People who watched it in real time seem to believe that was 100% a boob touch by Mathurin on his way to the locker room.

