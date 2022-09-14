Arizona Diamondbacks Shut Down Dodgers Pool Plans

The Arizona Diamondbacks made sure that the Los Angeles Dodgers wouldn’t be celebrating their NL West title with backstroke.

At least not in their pool.

The D-Backs called in security reinforcements to ensure their stadium swimmin’ hole was Dodger-proof.

Looks like the Diamondbacks did have law enforcement protecting the Chase Field pool once the #Dodgers clinched the NL West. pic.twitter.com/jTLlTnWME3 — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) September 14, 2022

I don’t think the Dodgers would want to celebrate in the Chase Field pool so bad that they’d try to run through half a dozen deputies, some stadium security, and a mascot just to take a dip.

Part of me thinks, c’mon, let them take a dip. Bushwood Country Club was more accommodating with their pool than the Diamondbacks are.

But then again, why would they want to let a division rival who just beat them party it up in their pool? That’s a bit of an emasculating move if ever there was one.

Plus, the D-Backs already fell for this once. In 2013, the Diamondbacks asked the Dodgers not to celebrate on the field if they clinched the division in Arizona. It’s already embarrassing on the Diamondbacks’ part to have to make that request, but the Dodgers obliged and started their celebration in the clubhouse.

However, it eventually seeped out of the clubhouse, over the outfield wall, and into the pool.

In 2017, when the Dodgers clinched another one of their 9 division titles in the last 10 years, the D-Backs were sure to defend their pool.

That year, they even got some equine assistance.

It didn’t look like the Diamondbacks brought in horses last night, but it’s probably a safe bet that they were just a quick phone call away.

The Diamondbacks were not happy about it then, and it’s clear they haven’t forgotten nearly a decade later.

