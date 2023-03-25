Arizona Coyotes Minority Owner Arrested After Allegedly Strangling His Wife

Videos by OutKick

Andrew Barroway, a minority of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes is facing charges for allegedly strangling his wife in Aspen, Colorado.

According to The Aspen Daily News, Police arrested Barroway — who made his money as a hedge fund manager — at the Limelight Hotel in downtown Aspen on felony and misdemeanor assault charges.

Police arrived at Barroway’s room after reports of a couple fighting loudly

The New York Post reports that the police affidavit describes an argument between Barroway and his wife. She alleges that the two were “bickering” on Wednesday night before dinner. The argument was allegedly over child support and Barroway’s will, and it continued to escalate.

Barroway’s wife reportedly tried to splash a drink in his face. While she initially said the bottle flew out of her hand and toward her husband, she eventually said that Barroway had slapped the bottle out of her hand.

“He then strangled her with one hand and put her on the ground in the bathroom and a second time in the kitchen. Both the events caused fear and pain, stating that she ‘saw stars,’” the affidavit reads.

The 57-year-old was arrested and spent Thursday night in an Aspen jail. He was released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond following a virtual hearing. Judge John Neiley also issued a mandatory protection order that keeps Barroway from having contact with his wife.

Coyotes, NHL Issued Statements

After news of his arrest, the Coyotes issued a statement.

“We are aware of the allegation regarding Mr. Barroway and we are working with the League to gather more information,” the Coyotes said in a statement, per The New York Post. “When we have enough information, we will have an appropriate response. Until the investigation is complete, we will have no further comment.”

The NHL released a statement as well saying that Barroway had been suspended indefinitely.

NHL statement regarding Coyotes’ minority owner Andrew Barroway: https://t.co/Z7kpeQAXpo pic.twitter.com/Ba6NvGtBJO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 24, 2023

Barroway was once the majority owner of the Arizona Coyotes from 2014 to 2019. at which point he sold his majority share.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle